Afghanistan | After the Taliban’s victory, Donald Trump invites Joe Biden to resign

(Washington) Donald Trump estimated on Sunday that Joe Biden should step down because of the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, but also because of the mismanagement of his successor in the White House with other files such as the pandemic.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021 at 6:08 pm

“It is time for Joe Biden, discredited, to step down for allowing what happened in Afghanistan, but also because of the staggering rise in COVID-19, the border disaster, the suppression of our energy independence and paralysis our economy. “Wrote the former Republican president in a statement.

“It should be easy, considering that he was originally illegally elected,” joked Trump, who continues to falsely claim to have won the 2020 presidential election.

The ex-business tycoon may have overseen the negotiations with the Taliban on the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan, but he wants to blame the Afghan military’s debacle on his successor alone.

“What Joe Biden did with Afghanistan is legendary. It will remain one of the biggest defeats in American history, ”he scoffed in an earlier press release on Sunday.