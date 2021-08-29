Afghanistan | American “defensive strike” in Kabul against IS

(Kabul) The United States struck a blow on a vehicle laden with explosives in Kabul on Sunday to suppress “an imminent threat” from the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K) to the airport, while recent evacuations continue two Days before the American withdrawal.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed that a car bomb was destroyed on the way to the airport and that a likely second blow hit a nearby house.

The Taliban also announced that their Supreme Leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has never appeared in public, is in Afghanistan.

“He’s in Kandahar. He lived there from the beginning, ”said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. “He will be making public appearances soon,” added deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi.

The US armed forces’ drone “defensive air strike” was “fired against a vehicle in Kabul from outside Afghanistan in order to remove an imminent IS-K threat to the international airport,” said Hamid Karzai, in turn, at the central command.

“We are sure that we have achieved the goal,” he added. “Strong secondary explosions from the vehicle showed the presence of a large amount of explosives,” he emphasized and stated that he had no evidence of possible civilian casualties.

Joe Biden announced on Saturday that a new Islamist attack was “very likely” following the attack alleged by IS-K on Thursday near Kabul airport, in which more than a hundred people were killed, including 13 American soldiers .

The American embassy in Kabul had asked all Americans to leave the area around the airport “because of a concrete and credible threat”.

The US announced on Saturday that it had carried out its first drone strike in eastern Afghanistan, killing two “high-ranking” members of the Islamic State group and injuring a third, and warned it would not be “the last”.

The evacuations of foreigners and Afghans who fled the new Taliban regime entered their final phase on the Sunday before the Americans left Kabul airport.

There are not more than 300 Americans to be evacuated from Afghanistan, said Foreign Minister Antony Blinken on Sunday on ABC. “We work tirelessly,” he said.

German soldiers control the Afghans who are to be evacuated from Kabul airport.

Since the Taliban’s sudden takeover in mid-August, following the debacle of the Afghan army, previously backed by the Americans and their allies, around 114,400 people have left the country on board the Noria, which is chartered in particular by Westerners on the tarmac, according to the latest White House numbers.

Cooperation with the Taliban

In Kabul, the Taliban consolidated their power mainly around the airport, the last enclave occupied by the West.

Thursday’s attack caused the Taliban and the Americans to work more closely together. When the first have blocked the roads to the airport, they allow buses with passengers whose names are on American lists, said a Taliban official.

The attack wiped out the crowd of thousands of Afghans who had previously gathered outside the compound for days in hopes of gaining access to the tarmac.

“Protected area”

The UK ended its evacuation on Saturday with the departure of a plane carrying its last soldiers.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace estimates that up to 1,100 Afghans who are allowed to travel to the UK have been left behind.

London will welcome them if they manage to leave the country in another way after the deadline, said the chief of the British armed forces, General Nick Carter, and said it was “heartbreaking” not to have to “get everyone out”.

Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Canada and Australia have also indicated that they have completed their evacuation flights.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that his country, which had evacuated 2,834 people from Afghanistan, was “holding talks” with the Taliban and Qatar to continue evacuating threatened Afghans.

France and Great Britain will plead on Monday at the United Nations for the creation of a “protection zone” in Kabul to carry out humanitarian operations, the French President told the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.

The opening of talks with the Taliban does not mean retrospective recognition of their government, said Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. “Those who are in control of Kabul and the territory [afghan] are the Taliban operational, […] we have to have these discussions, “but” this does not prejudice recognition because we have set conditions, “he said on the TFI channel from Iraq.

Since their return, the Taliban have tried to create an image of openness and moderation.

A meeting of the permanent members of the Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan will be convened at the United Nations on Monday.