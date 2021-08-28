Afghanistan | Another attack on Kabul airport is expected “within 24 to 36 hours”

(Washington) Joe Biden warned on Saturday that an attack on Kabul airport was “very likely” “within 24 to 36 hours”.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021 at 11:51 am Updated at 3:22 pm

“The situation on site remains extremely dangerous and the risk of a terrorist attack on the airport remains high,” wrote the US president after a meeting with his military and security advisers.

“Our commanders have informed me that an attack is very likely within 24 to 36 hours.”

More than 100 people, including 13 American soldiers, were killed in an attack near Kabul airport on Thursday.

This attack, alleged by the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K), sparked retaliation by the US military.

The Pentagon announced on Saturday that two “important targets” of the EI-K group, “organizers” and “operators”, were killed and another injured in a US drone attack in Afghanistan.

Washington did not reveal their names.

“I said we would hunt down the group responsible for attacking our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we did,” said Joe Biden in his statement.

“This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down anyone involved in this heinous attack and make them pay, ”he added.

The Pentagon released the identities of the 13 soldiers who were killed in Thursday afternoon’s attack. Of these, five were 20 years old, the length of the United States’ longest war, which began in Afghanistan in 2001.

“Their courage and selflessness have put more than 117,000 people at risk of finding safety so far,” said Joe Biden, who has left Afghanistan since the end of July.

Her remains were on their way to the United States on Saturday, according to the Pentagon, which did not provide any information on her arrival.