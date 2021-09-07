Afghanistan | Antony Blinken meets his Qatari allies in Doha

(Doha) The head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken begins important talks on Tuesday in Qatar, a country that has become the Taliban’s most important interlocutor in Kabul and one of the key players in the reopening of the airport in the Afghan capital.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 6:31 am

The US Secretary of State arrived in Doha on Monday evening, where he had dinner with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, accompanied by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The two American officials expressed particular gratitude to the emir for “Qatar’s extraordinary assistance in facilitating the passage of American citizens, our partners and other vulnerable Afghans,” the State Department said.

Mr Blinken spoke to his Qatari counterpart Mohammed ben Abderrahmane Al-Thani on Tuesday morning before holding a brief joint press conference. He will then meet with officials from Al Udeid, the US military base in Qatar that hosts thousands of Afghan refugees.

This is the first visit by high-ranking US officials to the region since the Taliban came to power on August 15 and the last Americans left Kabul two weeks later.

MM. Blinken and Austin want to discuss an issue that has become both a major geopolitical issue and a potential humanitarian crisis, both of which are mobilizing the international community.

The Taliban on Monday claimed control of all of Afghanistan and claimed to have brought down the Panchir Valley, where local resistance leader Ahmad Massoud called for a rise against them.

At the political level, the composition of the new Taliban executive, initially expected at the end of last week, is still pending. Analysts assume that the Islamists themselves were surprised by the speed at which they came to power and did not have time to prepare for the future.

The international community hopes for an “inclusive” government that will demonstrate the Taliban’s genuine willingness to share power with the other components of Afghan political life.