Afghanistan | At least five dead in the explosion in Kabul

(Kabul) The Taliban held their first major victory rally in Kabul on Sunday, a show of force marred by a bomb explosion that killed several people near one of the capital’s main mosques.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 8:04 am Updated at 12:06 pm

Emal HAIDARY and James EDGAR in Kabul Agence France-Presse

A government official who asked for anonymity told AFP news agency that at least five people were killed and 11 injured. Civilians and the Taliban were among the victims.

“We also arrested three people linked to the explosion,” added this source.

The attack occurred at the entrance to the Id Gah Mosque, the city’s second mosque, where a funeral prayer was held for the mother of a senior Taliban official, Zabihullah Mujahid, a government spokesman and figure in the movement.

The spokesman reported on the explosion on Twitter without making any connection to his family ceremony. The day before, the Taliban had published the time and place of the ceremony on social networks.

According to the government official, the bomb placed at the entrance to the mosque was activated when the worshipers left the building after offering condolences to Mr. Mujahid and his relatives.

The last fatal attack in Kabul was on August 26: 72 people were killed and more than 150 injured in an attack on an airport, claims the Islamic State (IS) group.

Under the name of EI-K (Islamic State Khorasan Province), ISIS has committed itself to some of the bloodiest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years and has a persistent and mutual hatred of the Taliban.

Victory rally

Today the Taliban organized the first major victory rally in the capital in a suburb of Kabul.

Outside, dozens of heavily armed guards flanked the rally as Taliban fighters arrived in vans greeted by banners in honor of the martyr on their way, an AFP journalist noted.

PHOTO JORGE SILVA, REUTERS

A Taliban member got into the box of a pickup truck that was driving through the streets of Kabul on October 3

“America defeated. Not possible. Not possible. But possible! », Trumpeted one of the broadcast songs to greet them at a rare musical event that was theoretically forbidden by the Islamist movement.

About 1,500 followers of the movement, men or boys only, most of them unarmed, had taken their seats to hear nearly four hours of speeches.

PHOTO HOSHANG HASHIMI, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Taliban supporters at the rally

“This is the day we have been waiting for,” said Khalil Haqqani, the new refugee minister who was put on the list of wanted terrorists by the US in 2011 with a bounty of $ 5 million. He is a prominent leader of the Taliban struggle network Haqqani, which was founded by his brother Jalaluddin.

“We have achieved our goal, but it needs protection,” he said during the rally in the Kohdaman community. Leaning his rifle against his desk, he ensured a “bright future” for the country despite the almost unanimous disapproval of the international community.

“My advice to the world is that they leave Afghanistan for Afghanistan,” he concluded.

Evacuations to Qatar

Seven weeks after the lightning seizure of power by the Islamist fighters, the new regime “the Islamic Emirate” enacted by the Taliban is fighting for its legitimacy among the population as well as among other nations.

In view of these violent demonstrations staged by the Taliban, civil opposition to the Taliban has become impossible in Afghanistan, where demonstrations are prohibited and demonstrations by women are violently suppressed.

So far, no country has recognized the new regime, even if Pakistan, China and Qatar have shown some signs of openness.

While the evacuations are now flowing, a fifth flight chartered by Qatar with 235 people on board left Kabul for Doha on Sunday, the Qatari government said in a statement.

Doha, which has played a leading diplomatic role in Afghan affairs in recent years, also said it was “fully committed to the future of Afghanistan and to efforts to significantly improve the situation in the country”.