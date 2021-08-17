Afghanistan | Biden faces disappointed Americans and bitter allies

(Washington) Disappointed elected officials, cold public opinion and bitter international allies: President Joe Biden looked very lonely on Tuesday as the White House struggles to defend its management of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021 at 6:17 pm

Aurélia END Agence France-Presse

His stance is simple: “I am the President of the United States and in the end it is I who do it,” said Joe Biden in a short speech at the White House on Monday before resuming his interrupted vacation at the David campus.

While waiting for the US president to speak again in a television interview on Wednesday, his national security adviser Jake Sullivan defended his boss on Tuesday.

“When you finish twenty years of military intervention […] You have to make a series of tough decisions, and none of those decisions will result in perfect results, ”he said at a press conference.

So far, the decision to withdraw American troops, originally made by Donald Trump and confirmed by Joe Biden with the August 31 deadline, has been popular with American public opinion.

But the Americans were shocked at the speed with which the Taliban took control of the country, at the amazing images of the Kabul airport on Monday, at the disaster evacuation of the American embassy.

opinion poll

Only 49% of the 1,999 voters polled by Politico and Morning Consult August 13-16 supported the Democratic president’s decision to leave the country, up from 69% in April.

The Biden administration, which is not extravagant but wants to be efficient, well organized and engaged in consultations at national and international level, is attacked on all these points even in the ranks of the elected Democrats.

Democrat Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was “disappointed that the Biden administration clearly failed to see the consequences of a swift withdrawal.”

“My appeal to the administration for several months now has been that we must evacuate our allies and take care of the paperwork after we have brought the heroes to safety. And they didn’t hear that call, ”condemned Seth Moulton, a US Army veteran and elected Democrat in the House of Representatives.

The American president is also criticized for his apparent coldness, who always shows his compatriots full of empathy.

“The tone he used to describe the Afghan army and government lacked compassion and understanding at a time when terrifying images of Afghans trying to escape the nightmare dominated the screens,” said Irfan. Nooruddin, South Asia expert and professor at Georgetown University.

The White House accuses the US-equipped and trained Afghan soldiers of having given up the fight against the Taliban.

“Chaos”

Finally, Joe Biden, who regularly boasts many years of foreign policy experience and regularly claims “America is back” in the international game, is bitter at allies.

The US president, who has not spoken to any foreign heads of state or government since the fall of Kabul, spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

The two men “agreed to hold a virtual summit of G7 heads of state and government next week to discuss a common approach and strategy,” said a House press release.

The British government has openly criticized Joe Biden’s decision that led to the withdrawal of NATO troops, including the British. 457 British soldiers are killed in twenty years of intervention in Afghanistan.

“The images of desperation at Kabul Airport are a shame for the political West,” said Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday.

When Joe Biden argues that the United States is pulling out of Afghanistan to address bigger challenges, especially her face-to-face talks with Beijing, the Chinese regime is having great fun right now.

The Americans “left a terrible mess in Afghanistan,” said Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday.