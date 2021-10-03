Afghanistan | Blast kills at least two in Kabul

(Kabul) At least two civilians were killed and three injured in an explosion near the Id Gah mosque in Kabul on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 8:04 am Updated at 8:37 am

A senior Taliban official, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, previously tweeted that “an explosion this afternoon targeted a gathering of civilians near the entrance to the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, killing several of them.

At the same time, in this mosque, the second most important in the city, a prayer was held in memory of the mother of Mr. Mujahid, a figure of the Islamist movement.

“According to our first information, two civilians were killed and three injured in the explosion,” Qari Sayed Khosti told the AFP news agency.

The day before, the Taliban had announced in a statement that they would hold a prayer in memory of Mr. Mujahid’s mother in the same mosque on Sunday afternoon.

Ahmadullah, a trader whose shop is near the mosque, told AFP news agency that he “heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire”.

“Just before the explosion, the Taliban had just blocked the road in the mosque, awaiting a prayer for Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother,” added this witness.

On August 26, at least 72 people were killed and more than 150 injured in an attack by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group on Kabul airport.

Under the name IS-K (Islamic State Khorasan Province), IS has committed itself to some of the bloodiest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years and has a persistent and mutual hatred of the Taliban.