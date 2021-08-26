Afghanistan | British evacuations come “at the very end,” says Boris Johnson

(London) British operations to evacuate Afghanistan continue despite “barbaric” attacks outside Kabul airport, which left at least six dead and dozens injured, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday.

“We will continue our operations. And now we come to the end, to the very end, ”said the head of government.

He spoke after an inter-ministerial crisis meeting following the two deadly explosions that struck the airport, which recently left 13 to 20 dead and dozens injured, including American soldiers.

“This attack clearly shows the importance of getting this work done as quickly and efficiently as possible in the hours that remain, and we will,” added Boris Johnson.

He added that the “overwhelming majority” of Afghans entitled to the asylum system opened by the UK government for Afghans who had worked in their country for the UK and their families have been “evacuated”.

He reiterated that he expected the Taliban “those who want to leave Afghanistan after this first phase” will do so.

On Wednesday, the UK announced that it had evacuated 11,474 people, including nearly 7,000 Afghans, since August 13. Boris Johnson told him on Thursday morning “about 15,000 evacuees”.

The Ministry of Defense said on Twitter that “no casualties were reported by the British military or the British government” in the explosions in Kabul on Thursday. ”