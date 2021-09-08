Afghanistan | China welcomes “end of anarchy” with Taliban government

(Beijing) China, neighboring Afghanistan, welcomed the formation of an all-Taliban transitional government in Kabul on Wednesday, a measure that Beijing says will end “three weeks of anarchy” in the country.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 10:13 am

“This ends more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and is an important step in restoring order and rebuilding the country,” Chinese diplomacy spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

The Taliban, the new masters of Afghanistan, appointed the most important ministers of their government on Tuesday under the leadership of Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a former close associate of the founder of the Mullah Omar movement, who died in 2013.

All members of this government are Taliban, who, with very rare exceptions, belong to the Pashtun ethnic group, which is a majority in Afghanistan.

Several of the new ministers, some of whom were already very influential under the previous Taliban regime, are on UN sanctions lists.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the network of the same name, which Washington describes as a terrorist and is historically close to Al-Qaeda, was appointed Minister of the Interior in particular.

In the past few weeks, China had sharply criticized the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the chaos that followed.

“Big and inclusive”

The Asian country, which shares 76 km of border with Afghanistan at a very high altitude, also organized a meeting with this country’s neighbors on Wednesday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke about the regional situation in a video conference with his counterparts from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, the Chinese diplomacy announced on Wednesday evening.

“We must guide and urge the Taliban to unite all ethnic groups and factions” [et à] build a broad and inclusive political structure, ”argued Wang Yi, according to a report from his ministry.

China has also pledged to “urgently” provide € 26 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including three million doses of vaccine for COVID-19.

Beijing remains suspicious of the Taliban’s stance on Uighur Islamist separatists in Afghanistan trying to infiltrate China’s Xinjiang border region, which has been the site of numerous attacks in the past.

China hopes that Afghanistan, under the leadership of the Taliban, “will draw a clear line on terrorist forces,” insisted Wang Yi on Wednesday without further details.

In late July, a Taliban delegation in China met the Chinese foreign minister and promised him that Afghan soil would never be used for anti-Chinese attacks.

China could prove to be a valuable source of economic support for the new Taliban-led Afghanistan, but Chinese investments will only come after security is restored, experts say.