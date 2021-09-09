Afghanistan | “Credible allegations” of Taliban attacks

(United Nations) Despite their promises of amnesty, the Taliban have carried out attacks since their return to power, the UN envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, told the Security Council on Thursday.

“We are also concerned that, despite the many statements guaranteeing blanket amnesties for members of the Afghan security and national defense forces and officials, there are credible allegations of retaliatory killings of military personnel who have worked for previous governments,” she said.

PHOTO VALENTIN FLAURAUD, ARCHIVED PRESS

UN Envoy to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons.

