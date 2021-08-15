Afghanistan | Employees from the US embassy rushed to the airport

(Washington) Employees from the US embassy in Kabul were taken to the Afghan capital’s airport, where thousands of US soldiers were deployed, Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

Posted on 08/15/2021 at 10:02 am

“We bring the men and women from our embassy to the airport. This is the reason why the president has sent numerous armed forces, ”he hinted on the ABC channel when the Taliban stood at the gates of Kabul.

The radical Islamist movement is set to return to power 20 years after being ousted by a US-led coalition for its refusal to extradite Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The US Secretary of State rejected any comparison between the situation in Kabul and the fall of Saigon in Vietnam in 1975 and affirmed that the United States had achieved the “objectives” of the war in Afghanistan. “We did justice to bin Laden ten years ago.”

“This is not Saigon,” the US Secretary of State told CNN. “We went to Afghanistan on a mission 20 years ago and that mission was to settle the accounts of those who attacked us on September 11th. We have accomplished this mission ”.

But staying in Afghanistan indefinitely “is not in our national interest,” he added, recalling that the United States now wanted to give itself the means to counter China’s aggressive policies in the Pacific.

“Our strategic competitors want nothing more than to be stuck in Afghanistan for another 5, 10 or 20 years,” he said.

But when you think of the women and girls who pushed their lives “during the 20 years of America’s presence in Afghanistan” it is painful, “he admitted.” It’s hard. ”