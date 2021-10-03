Afghanistan | Explosion kills several in Kabul

(Kabul) Several civilians were killed in an explosion near the Id-Gah mosque, the second largest in the city, in Kabul on Sunday afternoon, a senior Taliban official said on Twitter.

“An explosion this afternoon targeted a gathering of civilians near the entrance to the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, killing several of them,” tweeted government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, without giving any further details.

More details will follow.

