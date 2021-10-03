Afghanistan | Explosion kills several in Kabul

(Kabul) Several civilians were killed in an explosion near the Id-Gah mosque, the second largest in the city, in Kabul on Sunday afternoon, a senior Taliban official said on Twitter.

“An explosion this afternoon targeted a gathering of civilians near the entrance to the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, killing several of them,” tweeted government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, without giving any further details.

