Afghanistan | Fighting in Panchir delays Taliban government announcement

(Kabul) The Taliban once again postponed their government’s announcement on Saturday that its composition could set the tone for the coming years in Afghanistan, where the new regime in the Panchir Valley continues to face armed resistance.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021 at 7:18 am

David FOX, with Marine PENNETIER in Islamabad Agence France-Presse

Almost three weeks after the Islamist movement came to power, there is still white smoke waiting in Kabul, where both the population and the international community remain in suspense.

Two Taliban sources warned AFP that there would be no announcement on Saturday about the future government.

The situation in the Panchir, one of the last centers of armed opposition to the new regime, could explain the delay in the presentation of the new executive, which was originally due to be presented on Friday.

Since Monday and the withdrawal of the last US troops from the country of the fighting between the Taliban troops and the Front National Resistance (FNR).

Gusts fired in the Panchir to celebrate a Taliban victory were heard in Kabul on Friday evening, which spread rumors, especially on social networks. But the Taliban made no official announcement, and a Panchir resident telephoned AFP to tell AFP that the announcements were false.

“The resistance continues”

According to the capital’s emergency services, two people were killed and 20 others injured in the shootings ”.

The refugee in the Panchir Valley, the former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, spoke in a video message broadcast on Friday evening of a “very difficult situation” and assured that “ongoing resistance”[ait] and keep going[rait] “.

According to Ahmad Massoud, who heads the resistance in the valley, the Taliban have proposed that the FNR be given two seats in the government under formation.

And that, “while we were demanding a better future for Afghanistan. We did not even consider their offer, added Wednesday the son of commandant Ahmed Shah Massoud, who was murdered by al-Qaida in 2001 for believing that the Taliban “chose the path of war”.

Since returning to power after a lightning-fast military offensive that took the government and the international community by surprise, the Taliban have tried to show a moderate face and intensify their gestures of openness.

In particular, they promised an “inclusive” government and in the past few weeks have made contact with Afghan personalities who oppose them.

But at this point nothing has been filtered about their real intentions or the space they intend to give to representatives of the opposition or minorities. The makeup of your leader will therefore be a test of your real desire for change.

Several countries reiterated on Friday that the new regime would be judged by its actions.

“Really inclusive”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will be in Qatar Monday through Wednesday, hoped that the Taliban-set up government would be “really inclusive” with “non-Taliban representing” different communities and different interests in Afghanistan “.

Pakistani military intelligence chief Faiz Hameed was seen in Kabul on Saturday, where he is likely to speak to senior Taliban officials with whom Islamabad has close ties.

On the issue of women’s rights, it was long awaited – the international community recognized the brutality against them during the first Taliban regime (1996-2001) – the new masters of the country assured that these rights would be respected.

But at the same time, they indicated that there might not be any female ministers, as their presence tended to be in the lower echelons. A perspective against which several activists who demonstrated in Herat on Thursday rose up.

In Kabul, too, dozens of women knocked on the sidewalk for the second time in a row on Saturday.

The Taliban fighters present there tried to break up the rally and to prevent the people at the crime scene from filming the scene with their mobile phones, according to pictures published on social networks.

Aside from security issues, be it related to the Panchir Valley or the threat posed by the local branch of Islamic State, the urgency of the new regime will primarily be more economic.

The Afghan economy, devastated by more than four decades of conflict, is in ruins with no international aid on which it largely depends and which has largely been frozen.

“Afghanistan is facing an imminent humanitarian catastrophe,” warns the UN on Friday, which will hold a meeting of member states in Geneva on September 13 to increase humanitarian aid for the country.

At the head of the international negotiations with the Taliban, Qatar for its part signaled that “humanitarian corridors” should be opened at Afghan airports within 48 hours.