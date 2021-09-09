Afghanistan | First evacuation abroad since the American withdrawal

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 9, 2021
1

(Kabul) A plane that evacuated 200 people, including Americans, took off from Kabul late Thursday afternoon, the first foreign passenger flight from the Afghan capital since the Americans left in late August, noted AFP journalists.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 10:22 am

The plane to Doha is the first of its kind since the gigantic American airlift, which has evacuated more than 120,000 people since the Taliban suddenly came to power in mid-August.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 9, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of WHO and Unicef ​​against new school closures due to Corona |

WHO and Unicef ​​against new school closures due to Corona |

August 30, 2021
Photo of Abortion Nearly Banned in Texas, Supreme Court Refuses to Suspend Law

Abortion Nearly Banned in Texas, Supreme Court Refuses to Suspend Law

September 2, 2021
Photo of COVID-19 | Spain is vaccinating at full speed, without hesitation or controversy

COVID-19 | Spain is vaccinating at full speed, without hesitation or controversy

August 12, 2021
Photo of New German Ambassador to China Dies Suddenly |

New German Ambassador to China Dies Suddenly |

September 6, 2021
Back to top button