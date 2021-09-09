Afghanistan | First evacuation abroad since the American withdrawal

(Kabul) A plane that evacuated 200 people, including Americans, took off from Kabul late Thursday afternoon, the first foreign passenger flight from the Afghan capital since the Americans left in late August, noted AFP journalists.

The plane to Doha is the first of its kind since the gigantic American airlift, which has evacuated more than 120,000 people since the Taliban suddenly came to power in mid-August.