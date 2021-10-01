Afghanistan | First organized return of displaced persons to Kunduz Province

(Kabul) Thousands of displaced Afghans, who had settled in a makeshift camp in the middle of Kabul, were able to return to their Kunduz province (north) for the first time this week, from which they were expelled in August by the advance of the Taliban.

For months, the Shahr-e-Naw city park had been converted into an open-air refugee camp for these waves of refugees, who live in extremely hygienic conditions, sleep on the ground or in tents.

The German non-governmental organization Afghan Volunteer Women’s Association (AFV) chartered dozens of coaches on Thursday to evacuate 1,068 volunteer families from the park to return to their Kunduz region.

“We have a program to move them to their homes. We also pay them 10,000 afghanis [environ 155 dollars canadiens] in cash so they can buy food, ”Rafiullah Zaha, a member of the humanitarian organization, told AFP.

The NGO Afghan Women Foundation is also planning to distribute food, including flour, oil and rice, to encourage these displaced people to return to the villages.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 634,800 Afghans had to leave their homes this year, along with the estimated 2.9 million Afghans displaced across the country by the end of 2020.

“We had to move because of the war. Our house was destroyed. It was badly damaged. Now we have to come back. We have no choice, ”said Hadi, 39, from Kunduz, before leaving Kabul.

“Security has returned a bit, [elle] is better in our region, it has improved a little, ”said the father.

Hadi also said he was afraid of not being able to win “the 100 to 200 Afghans” he earned every day before he left.

The fighting has ceased since the Islamists came to power in mid-August, a lull in the country unprecedented for two decades.

But the Afghan economy is partially paralyzed. Many Afghans have lost their jobs, and according to the UN, a third of the population is at risk of starvation.