Afghanistan | France ended evacuations on Friday evening

(Paris) The ongoing French operation in Afghanistan will be completely ended on Friday evening, after which “we can no longer carry out evacuations from Kabul airport,” said French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday.

Posted on 8/26/2021 10:39 AM

That deadline is “imposed by the Americans,” whose device, essential for airport security, will be definitively withdrawn on August 31, a government source told AFP.

As the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday, the evacuations of the Afghan population will therefore take place until Thursday evening or even Friday morning.

Macron hopes to evacuate several hundred more Afghans

But France is still trying to evacuate “several hundred” people from Afghanistan, President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, adding that Paris is doing “the maximum” to get there, but with no guarantee due to the “extremely tense security situation”. .

“As we speak, we have 20 buses with binational nationals and (from) Afghans that we want to bring back (..) This still puts several hundred people at risk,” he said during the meeting. Ireland. “Several of these buses are in the queue in the area outside the airport.”

He assured that France would “do its utmost to ensure that all of these people, who we were able to supply but did not arrive within the limits of the military airport, can access them and then evacuate them to the United Arab Emirates and France”.

But he added: “I cannot guarantee today that we will be able to carry out these operations because the security situation is not under our control.”

This photo, provided by the French Army on Thursday, August 26, 2021, shows Afghan citizens boarding a French Airbus Atlas 400 M military aircraft at the Afghan airport in Kabul on Monday, August 23, 2021

Mr. Macron spoke when explosions rang out near the airport and the Pentagon spoke of a “complex” attack.

“France will do everything possible to maintain” its device as long as possible, the end of which will precede the soldiers and embassy services’ departure “a few hours” to maneuver on the spot, a French government had previously suggested.

As a guest on RTL, Mr. Castex reminded on Thursday that since Kabul was captured by the Taliban on the 15th in the army, etc. and families, artists, journalists … ”

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly refined the Prime Minister’s words later that day, calling out on Twitter “more than 2,700 people” who have been evacuated “since Monday 16 August”. “The mobilization continues,” she added.

On Thursday morning there were again evacuations from Kabul to Abu Dhabi on two French military flights, a third flight is planned for the afternoon, said the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armies, Colonel Pascal Ianni. In the meantime, there has been an explosion near Kabul Airport, the Pentagon announced, without being able to report an assessment first.

This photo, made available by the French Army on Thursday, August 26, 2021, shows French and Afghan citizens boarding a French military plane bound for France at Abu Dhabi Airport on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. They had previously been evacuated from Kabul.

Two French military aircraft also landed in Roissy from Abu Dhabi at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening and at around 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, each with 271 people (266 Afghans and five French) and 260 people (252 Afghans and eight French) on board.

Of the 2,700 people evacuated from Kabul from France, more than 2,500 have already reached Paris via Abu Dhabi, he added.

London warned on Thursday that the terrorist threat to the airport was “very serious” and “immediate” without ceasing operations. For its part, the Netherlands has announced that it will suspend its flights at the request of the American armed forces.