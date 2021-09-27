Afghanistan | ICC should prioritize crimes blamed on the Taliban and not on the Americans

Afghanistan | ICC should prioritize crimes blamed on the Taliban and not on the Americans

(The Hague) The new attorney general of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday called on the judges to reopen an investigation in Afghanistan that focused on the Taliban and the jihadist group Islamic State of Afghanistan (IS-K) and rejected the priorities Attributed to Crime Investigation American Soldiers.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 3:15 pm

Karim Khan, who took office in June, said he could “no longer expect a real and effective investigation” because of the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power.

Khan’s announcement that he would stop investigations into the US armed forces in order to focus on Islamist groups sparked angry reactions from human rights activists.

The investigation was closed in 2020 after the overthrown government of Kabul assured it would attempt to investigate the war crimes allegations itself.

But “recent political developments in Afghanistan and the country’s regime change have had a profound impact,” Khan said in a statement.

Pending the judges’ decision, the prosecutor said he was preparing to reopen his investigation, adding that because of the ICC’s “limited resources”, he had decided to prioritize Afghanistan.

Severity and extent

“So I decided to focus the investigation of my office in Afghanistan on the crimes allegedly committed by the Taliban and the Islamic State in Khorasan province, to the detriment of other aspects of the investigation,” he said Crimes alleged to have been committed or committed by the Taliban and the Islamic State “.

The ICC began a preliminary investigation into Afghanistan in 2006, with a mandate to investigate crimes going back three years before Afghanistan entered the court.

Fatou Bensouda, the outgoing prosecutor, asked international judges for permission to open an investigation in 2017, saying there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that war crimes have been secretly held by the Taliban, US forces in Afghanistan and the CIA centers abroad were committed.

The judges of the International Criminal Court had refused to open a preliminary investigation in 2019 on the grounds that it was “not in the interests of justice,” but the appellate judges then gave the go-ahead in 2020.

The ICC investigation, launched in 2002 to try the world’s worst atrocities, has long aroused the ire of the United States, which failed to sign the treaty that made the constitution of this court possible and led the administration of Donald Trump had (2017-2021) to impose sanctions on Fatou Bensouda.

“Shame”

Karim Khan said his office will “remain vigilant about the possibility of preserving any evidence that emerges” in relation to crimes attributed to US soldiers, but his investigation will focus on the Taliban and IS-K.

Prosecutors added that there was “a reasonable basis for believing that Taliban affiliates have committed crimes against humanity”.

Reports of the Taliban’s release of “thousands of prisoners allegedly linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist groups” […] do not support the idea that the Taliban will actually investigate ”.

The ICC prosecutor explicitly mentioned the fatal attack alleged by IS-K on the Kabul airport on August 26, in which 13 US soldiers and more than 100 Afghan civilians were killed.

The ICC’s decision to put aside investigation into priority crimes attributed to American soldiers has sparked indignation among some.

“Stunned” is “shame,” tweeted Katherine Gallagher, an attorney for Afghan victims who allege torture by US forces.

Samira Hamidi, an Amnesty International activist, said a US drone attack days before the withdrawal, in which ten members of an Afghan family were killed, showed that the ICC “needs to review this decision and hold it accountable in the United States “.