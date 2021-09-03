Afghanistan in Africa? Focus on the deployment of the Federal Armed Forces in Mali

Berlin / Johannesburg (dpa) – The failure of the military operation in Afghanistan sparked a discussion in Berlin on the Bundeswehr’s engagement in Africa.

Are German soldiers stumbling towards the quicksand of the Sahel without any achievable goals being formulated under the leadership of the EU and the UN? And without a clear withdrawal scenario? The record to date in the crisis-ridden region plagued by Islamist terror and gang crime is modest. The next federal government faces a reorientation.

In the Bundestag, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to come to terms with the Afghan disaster and forged links with other operations. The answers “will depend on political goals that we can realistically set for future and current missions abroad,” the CDU politician said thoughtfully.

Högl demands consequences

The Commissioner of the Armed Forces Eva Högl (SPD) is already more precise and warned in the “Passauer Neue Presse” that conclusions must be drawn “definitively” – in view of objectives, means and possibilities. “And especially in Mali, we have to ask ourselves whether we are training the security forces there so that they can take their responsibilities in an emergency.”

After a military coup in 2012, northern Mali temporarily fell into the hands of Islamists and other rebel groups. The international community responded with the UN Minusma force, in which around 900 Bundeswehr soldiers are involved. It is intended to support ceasefire agreements and confidence-building measures.

There is also the EU training mission EUTM Mali with around 300 German men and women. It is currently managed by the German Armed Forces and is intended to train the armed forces of Mali and neighboring Sahelian countries of the G5 group (Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad) in the fight against terrorists and criminal gangs. This is combined – in a so-called network approach – with development cooperation.

Lots of reviews

Behind closed doors, politicians and the military complain about ever-changing contacts and soldiers failing to show up or giving in out of fear of the enemy. In 2018, the then defense minister and current president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived to put pressure on the government in Bamako. In addition: since then, the army has carried out two coups d’état in Mali.

In the north of the country, it remains volatile, characterized by attacks by jihadist terrorist groups in an international network, notes the Federal Foreign Office. “In central Mali, existing conflicts between pastoralists and farmers have intensified in recent years, also due to a lack of economic and social prospects and competition for land use due to population growth. and climate change.

Just peeling it off doesn’t seem like an option. Germany has announced more international engagement and fears massive migration. A look at the map and proportions from West Africa to the Horn of Africa in the East, where German soldiers are involved in the EU anti-piracy mission off the coast of Somalia ( “Atalanta”), makes you humble.

Afghanistan “model”?

The chaotic end of Afghanistan has raised eyebrows in many African observers. “Now that the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, (the terrorist militia) Al-Shabaab has copied the same tactic: to rally when the foreign armed forces leave the country,” warns security expert Mohamed Hassan in the East African state in crisis in Somalia.

Al-Shabaab controls much of the south and center and celebrated the Taliban victory through its spokesperson, Radio Andalus. She responded confidently with increased attacks. 22,000 foreign troops are securing the country – most of them with a mandate from the African Union (AU). The main partners in the training and arming of security forces are the United States and Turkey.

Like Hassan, the former Minister of Security Abdikarin Gulled believes that a withdrawal of these troops from Somalia could create a scenario similar to that of Afghanistan. “What is happening in Afghanistan is a wake-up call to all Somalis – now the future of our country is in danger if foreign forces withdraw,” he said.

The Horn of Africa regions are not the only ones affected, where a new source of conflict threatens as the fighting continues in Ethiopia’s Tigray province. In response to the growing influence of terrorists in northern Mozambique, the European Union (EU) in July launched a military operation to support government forces. Soldiers from EU countries are supposed to train the army there so that it can better protect the population of the troubled province of Cabo Delgado.

Questions about the meaning

But the example of Afghanistan is fueling skepticism on the continent neighboring Europe. The question of meaning now arises after the Afghan army, trained and armored for two decades, had little resistance to the Taliban. The danger of an expansion of terrorist structures on the continent and therefore of increasing instability is therefore perceived as great.

In addition to the Al-Qaeda terrorist network and the terrorist militias of the Islamic State (IS), it is mainly weakly affiliated groups that are extending their sphere of influence in the Sahel region, but also in southern Africa. This is often helped not only by a power vacuum, but also by high unemployment, which has only been fueled by corona restrictions. Organized crime and cross-border smuggling are also a problem in the vast Sahel region. Due to Islamist terror only in Sahelian zone states, the number of displaced and needy people increased by five million to a record 29 million in one year.

The realignment of France’s military presence, which aims to reduce by a good 2,000 troops in the long term, is followed with enthusiasm and concern. There are currently around 5,100 troops in the previous counterterrorism operation “Barkhane”. The bases in northern Mali are to be closed by the end of the year.