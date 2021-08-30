Afghanistan | ISIS attacks should end with the withdrawal of the US, say the Taliban

(Kabul) The attacks by the Islamic State in Afghanistan should end with the withdrawal of American troops from the country, otherwise the new government will crack down on this group, a Taliban spokesman assured AFP.

Posted on Aug 30, 2021 at 9:35 am

The Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K), which has carried out deadly attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan for several years, confessed on Thursday to the attack near Kabul airport, where thousands of candidates crowded after the Taliban came to power 08/15

Hundreds, including 13 American soldiers, died in this attack a few days before President Joe Biden’s deadline set Tuesday by President Joe Biden for the withdrawal of American troops after 20 years of war in the country.

The group also confessed to the rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday.

“We hope that the Afghans who are under the influence of IS will […] will cease operations amid the establishment of an Islamic government in the absence of foreign powers, ”Taliban’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with AFP over the weekend.

“If they create a war situation and continue their operations, the Islamic government will […] will take care of them, ”warned Mr. Mujahid, whose movement made a promise of peace when he came to power two decades after his ousting.

The US carried out several attacks on ISIS targets over the weekend. On Sunday, they destroyed one of his vehicles loaded with explosives, which threatened the airport.

But these strikes anger the Taliban. “You are not allowed to perform such operations […] Our independence must be respected, ”warned Mr. Mujahid.

As a local offshoot of ISIS, IS-K has carried out a series of bloody attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent years without hesitation in massacring civilians in mosques, schools and hospitals.

” Technical problems ”

With a radical Sunni line similar to that of the Taliban, however, he deviates from it theologically and strategically. The two groups are in direct competition to embody jihad.

As a sign of the strong enmity between them, IS has made several calls to the Taliban apostates and not congratulated them after they had captured Kabul on August 15.

When they advanced militarily this summer, the Taliban opened the prisons and freed their fighters, but also fighters affiliated with ISIS without any control, which is increasingly looking like a blatant mistake.

Seeking an image of openness and moderation, the Taliban have vowed to set up an “inclusive” government, but only after US and foreign troops have left the country. Negotiations about the formation of the new board are still ongoing.

“It is important to announce the government, but it takes a lot of patience. We are in the process of deliberating on how to form the government responsibly, ”said Zabihullah Mujahid, citing“ some technical problems ”without giving any details.

The country works slowly on site. Banks, ministries and other public institutions remain largely closed. Several officials told AFP that the Taliban prevented them from returning to work.

They promised to improve the Afghan economy, but without access to international aid and funds abroad, the future of the country, one of the poorest in the world, looks complex.