Afghanistan | Joe Biden addresses the Americans on Monday afternoon

(Washington) Joe Biden is due to speak to the Americans about Afghanistan from the White House at 3:45 p.m., the presidency announced on Monday.

Posted on 8/16/2021 11:19 AM

The American president, who had been silent for several days in view of the takeover of the country by the Taliban and the chaotic evacuation of the Americans still present in Afghanistan, shortened his stay in Camp David, the holiday resort of the American presidents.