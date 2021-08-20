Afghanistan | NATO calls on Taliban to allow evacuations

(Brussels) On Friday, NATO called on the Taliban to allow people who want to be evacuated to leave Afghanistan and that the member countries of the organization remain in “close cooperation” on evacuation operations.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021 at 10:48 am

This joint declaration by the 30 member states of the Atlantic Alliance comes at the end of an emergency video conference attended by foreign ministers to discuss the evacuations and next steps.

