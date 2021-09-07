Afghanistan | Powerless, the Biden government embarrassed in the face of American exfiltrations

(Washington) The United States has promised to do everything possible to evacuate the Americans stranded in Afghanistan. But their resources are limited and pave the way for exfiltration attempts at the initiative of elected Republicans, former soldiers or private organizations that embarrass Joe Biden’s administration.

Francesco FONTEMAGGI Agence France-Presse

The State Department on Monday congratulated itself on having “facilitated” the exit of four Americans by road to a country bordering Afghanistan. The Taliban did not “prevent” their exit, said an American official.

This is the first operation since the United States withdrew in late August, which marked the death knell for the Airlift that evacuated 123,000 people from Kabul in 14 days – Americans, other foreigners and Afghans new Islamist masters.

But President Biden has promised to “bring out” the hundred Americans who are still trapped in Afghanistan.

But Republicans on Tuesday accused American diplomacy of pulling camouflage and, on the contrary, starting the evacuation of these four Americans, a woman named Mariam and her three children.

“It’s a lie,” Rep. Markwayne Mullin replied on CNN about Washington’s alleged role of mediator.

“The State Department did absolutely nothing for these people for twelve days except risking them being killed multiple times,” tweeted his colleague Ronny Jackson, former Navy Rear Admiral.

These two elected officials claim to have carried out the exfiltration from the United States and hired a Republican candidate for Congress, Cory Mills, an Army veteran serving in Afghanistan, to carry it out on the ground.

All three ensure that the Biden administration initially prevented the family from being evacuated from Kabul by private plane while the Americans were still there, and then refused to help the team responsible for the rural exodus.

” Hostage taking ”

Cory Mills told Fox News that the Taliban had actually stood in the way of the family’s move for a long time, citing the lack of “coordination with the Americans.” He added that he would have to do more “tricks” to get a passport.

These Republicans have relied on the Sentinel Foundation to present itself as an organization fighting child exploitation, with intelligence expertise and specialists in “special operations.”

MP Mullin now says he wants to get more Americans out.

He was not on the first attempt: American officials had accused him of putting pressure on the US ambassador to Tajikistan at the end of August to help him enter Afghanistan at great expense by helicopter.

The problem for the American government is that with the withdrawal of all its soldiers and diplomats from Afghanistan it has lost all opportunities for action on the ground. He is therefore limited to relying on the benevolence of the Taliban, who have long been his sworn enemies.

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said in Qatar on Tuesday that he had received a new commitment from the Taliban to “release people with travel documents”.

This position exposes the Biden government to charges of inaction.

And leaves the field to private initiatives that it cannot control – and which American officials sometimes trace back in small groups to nickel-plated feet who take reckless risks.

So Antony Blinken had to defend himself from advocating a “hostage-taking” in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan, as republican tenors accuse him.

Sometimes confused information suggests the presence of several hundred people, including fewer than twenty Americans, who are trying to get on board a diverse collection of NGOs, army veterans, or private individuals.

No ground staff, “we are unable to verify” […] the identity of the passengers on these planes, the flight safety protocols or the places where they want to land, ”said the Foreign Minister in an admission of helplessness.

He explained that a “relatively small number of Americans” belonged to a larger group of Afghans who do not all have the proper papers to enter a third country, making it difficult to leave the country.