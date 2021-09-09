Afghanistan | Protests after Taliban ban canceled

(Kabul) Several protests for freedoms were canceled in Kabul on Thursday after they were banned by the new Taliban government trying to consolidate its fundamentalist power under the worried eyes of the West.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 8:26 am

Emmanuel DUPARCQ Agence France-Presse

In the past few days, several gatherings of hundreds of people in defense of the freedoms of armed Taliban fighters have been disbanded, particularly in the capital, Kabul, in Mazar-i-Sharif (north), Faizabad (north-east) and Herat (west). ) that killed two people and shot and wounded several others.

On Wednesday evening, the new Taliban government, appointed the day before, turned the screw to resolve the dispute by issuing an order that every meeting must now be approved in advance by the Justice Department and none for the time being. During these rallies, the Taliban beat or arrested dozens of people, including demonstrators and journalists, who sometimes beat them up.

On Thursday morning we noticed many more Taliban armed fighters in the streets of Kabul than in the previous days, including special forces in their military uniforms, on street corners and at roadblocks that controlled traffic on main arteries.

In Kabul, the organizer of a demonstration planned for the morning in front of the embassy of Pakistan, a country very close to the Taliban and accused by part of the Afghan population of leading it, told AFP that it should finally be canceled.

On Tuesday, the Taliban fired in the air to break up a demonstration organized in the same location. In another part of the city, AFP saw no one at the site of another demonstration planned for the morning.

Opening promise

Days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks by al-Qaeda in the United States, the Taliban announced their interim government that triggered Washington-led international intervention that overthrew them and plunged them into a 20-year rebellion .

Despite the Taliban’s promises of openness, it consists mainly of ultra-conservative leaders of the generation that imposed a rigorous and brutal regime between 1996 and 2001, including four who passed through the American prison at Guantanamo and no women. Several of the new ministers are on UN sanctions lists.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the network of the same name, which Washington describes as a terrorist and is historically close to Al-Qaeda, was appointed Minister of the Interior in particular.

The Ministry of Defense was entrusted to Mullah Yaqoub, the son of Mullah Omar, founder of the Taliban movement.

At the head of the government is Mohammad Hassan Akhund, ex-minister between 1996 and 2001, who is supported in particular by Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the Taliban. He must now focus on consolidating the power of the fundamentalists, who suddenly came back to power in mid-August thanks to the American withdrawal, a lightning offensive and the collapse of the pro-Western government.

The Taliban, who need foreign aid, will be able to repel a troubled and, since Sept.

“Gain legitimacy”

The Taliban also reinstated their once-feared Deputy Prevention and Virtue Ministry, which under their first rule arrested and punished Afghans who were accused of failing to adhere to their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

When this government was announced, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said it was “incomplete” and that the movement would then try to involve “people from other parts of the country”.

The Taliban must now tackle the gigantic project of economic recovery of the country and its security, threatened by the local franchise of the jihadist group Islamic State (EI-K), rival of the Taliban and the origin of many bloody attacks in recent years.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the Taliban should “win” its legitimacy with the international community after the announcement of this administration, including figures wanted by the American authorities.

“We understand that the Taliban are presenting this as a provisional cabinet. We will then judge him on his actions, ”he warned from Germany after a virtual meeting of ministers from 20 countries to coordinate the reaction to the return of the Taliban.

The EU deplored the lack of an “inclusive and representative” government, one of the conditions for its diplomatic recognition, and France that “action does not follow words”.

For its part, China, one of the few countries that keeps its embassy in Kabul open, welcomes the formation of a government that ends “more than three weeks of anarchy”.

Qatar, which in recent years posed as the central mediator between the Taliban and the international community, praised the Taliban’s “pragmatism”.