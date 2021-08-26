Afghanistan | Resistance to the Taliban “is spreading enormously,” says Commander Massoud’s brother

(Paris) The resistance in Afghanistan “is spreading enormously” in the face of the Taliban, who are “isolated” from the rest of the population because of their conservative ideology and lack of modernity, said Ahmad Wali Massoud, brother of the late commander, on Wednesday. Ahmad Shah Massoud, figure of the fight against the Taliban.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021 at 2:46 pm

“The beliefs of the people in Afghanistan have changed over the past twenty years. […] Afghan women want to live, to work. Young people live in a different world, not that of the Taliban. The Taliban are now the most isolated group in the country, ”said Massoud in an interview with AFP in Paris, where he is visiting.

PHOTO JOEL SAGET, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Ahmad Wali Massoud, the brother of the late Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, a figure in the fight against the Taliban, poses for the camera during a visit to Paris on August 25, 2021.

“People think that the Afghans are backward, that they will accept the Sharia version of the Taliban, but that is no longer the case,” said Commander Massoud’s brother again. “Resistance has spread enormously in Afghanistan,” he continued, emphasizing that this resistance was not limited to “a single military cadre”.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15 after capturing Kabul nonviolently. They claim to have changed since 1996-2001, when their rule was marked by assault and violence against women and especially the Shiite Hazara minority.

But part of the population, urban and educated, can hardly believe them, despite a first week in business during which they were less strict than expected.

A National Resistance Front (FNR), the Taliban’s main opposition group, was recently established in the Panchir Valley, a symbolic place near the Afghan capital that Soviet troops (1989-1999) did not occupy when the Taliban.

At its head, Ahmad Massoud, the son of Commander Massoud and nephew of Ahmad Wali Massoud, asked western countries for help in arming his men.

PHOTO MOHAMMAD ISMAIL, REUTERS ARCHIVE

At its head, Ahmad Massoud, the son of Commander Massoud and nephew of Ahmad Wali Massoud, asked western countries for help in arming his men.

The Taliban, who are encircling the Panchir and have stolen the sometimes highly developed weapons from the Afghan armed forces, do indeed seem to have a clear advantage.

“The international community has a moral obligation to help us,” said Ahmad Wali Massoud, primarily to protect and prevent the region from expanding by “terrorist forces” based in Afghanistan under the aegis of the Taliban.

The men of the FNR “are seasoned warriors,” he stated. We can do the same (war, editor’s note) as the Taliban. It’s not a big deal. If the dialogue with the Taliban fails, “we can offer resistance at any time and forever,” he continued to threaten.