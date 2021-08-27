Afghanistan | Sixty Afghans and 13 US soldiers killed by the Islamic State in Kabul

(Kabul) A double suicide attack alleged by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group has killed dozens, including thirteen American soldiers, in Kabul airport, raising the panic a few days before the planned end of the evacuation of people desperate to flee the Taliban , further tightened regime.

The attack by suicide bombers at dusk while thousands of Afghans were still gathered at the airport gates to be evacuated abroad left scenes of chaos and devastation.

Videos posted on social networks showed dozens of victims, dead or injured, lying in the brackish water of a sewer, surrounded by overwhelmed and helpless rescuers. Men, women and children ran in all directions to get away from the site of the explosion.

The double explosion killed at least thirteen American soldiers and injured eighteen others, according to the Pentagon. It is the deadliest attack on the US military in Afghanistan since 2011.

The Taliban regime has recorded up to twenty deaths and 52 injured, while a senior health official in the pre-Aliban government said the number could reach 60 deaths.

In the face of the worst crisis since the beginning of his term of office and visibly shaken, US President Joe Biden reacted by promising to “hunt down” and “pay” the perpetrators of the attack. “America is not intimidated,” he said in a martial tone.

This first murderous attack since the Taliban came to power on August 15 takes place a few days before the withdrawal of American troops from the country, which is planned for August 31 after twenty years of fruitless war against the Islamists.

With tears in his eyes, Mr. Biden paid tribute to the killed soldiers, “heroes”. […] engaged in a dangerous and altruistic mission to save other lives, ”and he implied that the United States“ would continue the evacuation ”.

Rescuer overwhelmed

According to Washington, which expects ISIS attacks to “continue,” the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers from the jihadist group, followed by a shooting.

Under the name ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province), IS has taken responsibility for some of the bloodiest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years, in which hundreds, mostly Shiite Muslims, have been killed.

Although they are two radical Sunni groups, ISIS and the Taliban are in competition and are animated by a persistent and mutual hatred.

The West condemned the attack, stressing that it should not prevent the continuation of the mass evacuations, which so far have allowed 100,100 people to leave the White House on Thursday evening, according to the latest data.

The new Taliban regime, through its spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, condemned these “bomb attacks” in the strongest possible terms, but stressed that they took place in an area under the responsibility of the American army.

Since the Taliban suddenly seized power in Kabul, Kabul’s huge airport has been the last place in the country where Western troops under the leadership of the US military have gathered.

Despite everything, NATO and the European Union have called for further evacuations from Kabul.

panic

Chancellor Angela Merkel denounced an “absolutely despicable” attack. Germany has announced that it has suspended evacuation flights such as the Netherlands and Canada.

Paramedics bring an injured person to hospital after two violent explosions, in which on Jan.

Australia greeted Friday for evacuating its last soldiers the day before the attack.

“I am really happy and relieved that our soldiers left Kabul and that we made the decision yesterday (Thursday) to evacuate our last nationals,” said Defense Secretary Peter Dutton.

After the explosions, Paris announced the return of its ambassador to Afghanistan, David Martinon, who had previously been at Kabul airport, to France for security reasons.

According to military sources, one of the explosions occurred near Abbey Gate, one of three access points to the airport.

A cloud of smoke rises over one of the entrance gates of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The explosion occurred in front of the airport in Kabul, where thousands of people are gathering to flee the new Taliban regime.

“It was a huge explosion in the midst of the crowd waiting outside one of the airport gates,” where people who are evacuated by Westerners, a witness at the crime scene, enter, Milad told AFP.

“There are many dead and wounded,” he said, adding that he saw “dead bodies and human fragments being thrown around”.

Men take care of an injured person after a fatal explosion at the entrance of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Thousands of people want to flee before the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

In the confusion, he says he lost the documents he hoped to board a plane with his wife and three children.

“I never want to go (to the airport) again. Death to America, its evacuation and its visas, ”he said.

The injured “could not speak, many were afraid, their eyes lost in the vague, their empty stare,” said Alberto Zanin, the medical coordinator of the hospital of the Italian NGO Emergency, on Twitter.

The pace of evacuations, which had continued to accelerate in recent days, began to slow down on Wednesday.

The head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken had assured on Wednesday that the Taliban had committed to the endangered Americans and Afghans after the 31st. Germany said it was assured that it could take commercial flights.

Injured women come to hospital for treatment on August 26, 2021 after two explosions with at least six dead and around 60 injured near Kabul airport.

The imminent end of the evacuations raises fears that many Afghans who have worked with foreigners or the ousted pro-Western government in recent years and feel threatened by the Taliban will not all leave the country in time.

Many Afghans, often urban and educated, fear that the Islamists will only introduce the same kind of fundamentalist and brutal regime between 1996 and 2001.

Wounded on arrival at a hospital in Kabul. An Italian NGO reports six dead and sixty injured.

A lot of Afghans who want to be evacuated show their documents to the American soldiers who control access to Kabul airport.