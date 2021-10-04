Afghanistan | Taliban are said to have neutralized IS cells

(Kabul) The Taliban claimed on Monday that they had neutralized an Islamic State (IS) cell in Kabul hours after a mosque bombing in the Afghan capital that killed at least five people.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that a hiding place in northern Kabul was destroyed with IS elements and its inmates killed on Sunday evening.

Witnesses and AFP journalists heard explosions and gunfire in the capital during the operation. Pictures posted on social networks also showed a large explosion followed by a fire.

“Yesterday evening a special unit of the mujahideen from the Islamic emirate carried out an operation against IS insurgents,” said Mujahid in a district of Kabul on his Twitter account.

The IS cache “was completely destroyed and all IS members in it were killed,” he said.

An official living in the neighborhood, Abdul Rahaman, told AFP news agency that “large numbers” of Taliban special forces officers attacked at least three surrounding houses for “several hours”.

The Taliban “said they were looking for Daesh fighters (the Arabic acronym for ISIS) nearby,” he said. “I don’t know how many were killed or arrested, but the fighting was intense.”

The operation took place just hours after a bomb attack on the Id Gah mosque in Kabul on Sunday, where a mourning ceremony was held for Mr Mujahid’s mother, who died last week.

At least five people were killed and eleven injured, civilians and the Taliban, a government official told AFP on condition of anonymity. According to the same source, three people were arrested in connection with the attack.

The bomb placed at the entrance to the mosque was activated when believers left the building after offering condolences to Mr. Mujahid and his relatives, the official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP news agency that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who “detonated his explosives in the middle of the crowd”.

On Monday, Mujahid told AFP news agency that the investigation is still ongoing, but that “early information suggests groups linked to Daesh may have carried out the attack.”

Under the name EI-K (Islamic State of Khorasan Province), the group claimed responsibility for some of the bloodiest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years.

Although they are two radical Sunni groups, ISIS and the Taliban are in competition and are animated by a persistent and mutual hatred.