Afghanistan | Taliban ban protests

(Kabul) Several protests were canceled in Kabul on Thursday after they were banned by the new Taliban government.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 8:26 am Updated at 9:31 am

Emmanuel DUPARCQ Agence France-Presse

In the past few days, several gatherings of hundreds of people in defense of the freedoms of armed Taliban fighters have been disbanded, particularly in the capital Kabul, in Mazar-i-Sharif (north), Faizabad (north-east) and Herat (west), where two people were killed and multiple gunshot wounds sustained.

Screw rotation

On Wednesday evening, the new Taliban government appointed the day before turned the screw to end the dispute by issuing an order stating that any gathering should now be pre-approved by the Justice Department and no one should be for the hour. During these rallies, the Taliban beat or arrested dozens of people, demonstrators and journalists.

On Thursday morning there were many more Taliban armed fighters in the streets of Kabul than in the previous days, including members of special forces in work clothes, on street corners and at roadblocks that controlled traffic on main arteries.

The organizer of a demonstration planned for the morning outside the embassy of Pakistan, a country very close to the Taliban and accused by part of the Afghan population of leading it remotely, told AFP it was final due to the new regulations has been canceled.

On Tuesday, the Taliban fired in the air to break up a demonstration organized in the same location. In another district of the capital, AFP saw no one at the site of another demonstration planned for the morning.

Opening promise

The Taliban gave up their interim government a few days before the 20th 20 year rebellion.

Despite the Taliban’s promises of openness, this government consists mainly of ultra-conservative leaders of the generation that imposed a rigorous and brutal regime between 1996 and 2001 – including four that passed through the American prison at Guantanamo – and does not include women. Several ministers are on UN sanctions lists.

He must now work to consolidate the power of the fundamentalists, who suddenly returned to the head of the country in mid-August thanks to the American withdrawal, a lightning offensive and the collapse of the pro-Western government.

“Gain legitimacy”

The Taliban, who need foreign aid, will be able to repel a troubled and, since Sept.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken estimated on Wednesday that after the announcement of this administration, including personalities wanted by the US authorities, they should “win” their legitimacy with the international community.

Washington will judge him “by his actions,” he added, while Europeans regretted that he was neither “inclusive” nor “representative”.

For its part, China, one of the few countries that keeps its embassy in Kabul open, welcomes the formation of a government that ends “more than three weeks of anarchy”.