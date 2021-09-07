Afghanistan | Taliban disperse protesters in Kabul

(Kabul) The Taliban shot in the air in Kabul on Tuesday to break up new demonstrations denouncing in particular their violent repression in the Panchir after warning the previous day that they would no longer tolerate any challenge to their power.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 7:04 am

James EDGAR Agence France-Presse

These protests come as the Taliban, who returned to power after the withdrawal of American forces on August 15, prepare to unveil the makeup of a transitional government responsible for stabilizing the country and revitalizing a troubled economy.

Hundreds of Afghans marched in at least two districts of Kabul in the morning and, in addition to the situation in Panchir, denounced Pakistan’s interference, which is accused of wanting to control the country by the Taliban, to whom it is very close.

They were quickly dispersed by gunfire from the Taliban stationed there. Several journalists covering the protests said they were arrested, harassed or their equipment confiscated by these fighters.

Among the demonstrators were many women who fear that the Taliban will exclude them from public life between 1996 and 2001, as it had under their previous regime.

The day before, women had demonstrated in Mazar-i-Sharif (north) and last week in Herat (west).

Almost a hundred demonstrators, mostly women, gathered in front of the Pakistani embassy and shouted “We don’t want a government behind Pakistan” and “Pakistan out of Afghanistan”.

“Afghan women want their land to be free and to be rebuilt. We are tired, ”one protester, Sarah Fahim, told AFP.

” How long ? ”

Originally from Kapisa province, north-east of Kabul, she, like other demonstrators, condemned the violent repression of the Taliban in neighboring Panchir, which was the only one to call for resistance after it suddenly seized power. The Taliban claimed Monday that they had brought him down, killing several of his military leaders in the process.

This raid was staged for Ms. Fahim by Pakistan, whose head of the powerful military intelligence, Faiz Hameed, was in Kabul that weekend, where he most likely spoke to Taliban officials.

“We are fed up with waiting at the airport,” added Fahim, referring to the chaotic and tense days that followed on August 15, when tens of thousands of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban besieged Kabul airport.

“How long will it take, when will our voices be heard?” Why is the international community silent when so many people are being killed? She added.

The rebellion in Panchir, a longstanding anti-Taliban stronghold, is led by the National Resistance Front (FNR) and its leader Ahmad Massoud, the son of the famous commander Ahmed Shah Massoud, who was assassinated by al-Qaeda in 2001.

The FNR claimed to maintain “strategic positions” in the valley and “continue” the struggle, and Ahmad Massoud, who we do not know if he is still there, urged every Afghan to “stand up for dignity, freedom and prosperity”. of the country.

After the proclamation of victory in the Panchir, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued an urgent warning on Monday. “Anyone who tries to stir up a rebellion is severely suppressed. We will not allow it, ”he warned.

A very fragmented country

The Taliban, embarking on the gigantic project of consolidating their power and economic recovery, will announce a transitional government that can then evolve, he said.

They committed themselves to forming a government in a geographically and ethnically fragmented country, open to groups other than their own, but which should not include women.

The Taliban will return to power 20 years after being ousted by a US-led coalition and are expected by the international community at the turn. They also undertake to respect the rights of women who were disregarded during their first term in office. But these promises are difficult to convince.

They took a step forward by allowing women to continue studying at university this week, which they had previously forbidden. But by stating that female students should wear a black abaya with a niqab covering the face other than the eyes and study in same-sex classes or be separated from men by a curtain.

During an official visit to Qatar on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had once again undertaken to allow Afghans to go abroad “freely with travel documents”.

“We will wait for you on this matter,” he added. “The entire international community is waiting for the Taliban to honor this commitment.”

President Joe Biden’s administration is under pressure from the sometimes confusing reports of hundreds of people, including Americans, stranded at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan.