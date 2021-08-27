Afghanistan | Taliban regime not yet recognized by Washington or its allies

(Washington) The White House on Friday rejected any possibility of immediate recognition of the Taliban regime by the US or its allies.

“Let me be very clear: there is no rush to get recognition from the United States or the international partners we have spoken to,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press conference.

The United States is in regular contact with the Taliban as the country attempts a risky operation to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan and ends a 20-year conflict.

