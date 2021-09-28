Afghanistan | Taliban temporarily adopt monarchical constitution

(Kabul) The Taliban announced on Tuesday that they would temporarily adopt a constitution from 1964 that would give women the right to vote in Afghanistan, but exclude elements of this text that contradict their interpretation of Sharia law.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 9:24 am

The Basic Law of 1964, which was introduced at the initiative of King Mohammed Zaher Shah one year after he came to power, enshrined a constitutional monarchy until it was overthrown in 1973 and helped promote the participation of women in political life.

“The Islamic Emirate will temporarily adopt the constitution from the time of the former King Mohammed Zaher Shah,” Taliban Justice Minister Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Sharaee said in a statement.

But everything in the text is considered to be inconsistent with Sharia law, Islamic law is not applied, he said.

The Taliban’s adoption of this constitution may come as a surprise, despite the restrictions they placed on it.

Under their previous regime, women were largely excluded from public life between 1996 and 2001 and were not allowed to study or work.

But since their return to power in mid-August, the Islamists have tried to reassure the Afghan people and the international community, saying that they will be less strict than in the past.

However, their promises remain skeptical, especially since the new government consists of many caciques of their fundamentalist regime of the 1990s and does not include women.

After the Soviet occupation in the 1980s, the civil war in the early 1990s and the brutal rule of the Taliban, Afghanistan adopted a new constitution after the 2001 military intervention by a state-led coalition – united to drive it out of power.

But the decision had been made not to restore the constitutional monarchy, and in 2004 a new text was adopted creating the office of president, reinstating parliament and guaranteeing equality for women.