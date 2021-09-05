Afghanistan | The “conditions for civil war” are met in the Panchir, says Washington

(Kabul) The Taliban said on Sunday that they had gained ground in the Panchir Valley, the last great hotbed of armed resistance against Afghanistan’s new rulers, where the conditions for civil war could soon be met, according to Washington.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 7:37 am

David FOX, with Marine PENNETIER in Islamabad Agence France-Presse

Since August 30th and the withdrawal of the last American troops from the country, the forces of the Islamist movement have launched a series of offensives against this inland valley, which is difficult to access, 80 km north of Kabul.

Made famous in the late 1990s by legendary commander Ahmed Shah Massoud before it was assassinated by al-Qaida in 2001, the area has been a longstanding anti-Italiban stronghold and is now home to the National Resistance Front (FNR).

Under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of Commander Massoud, the FNR includes members of local militias as well as former members of the Afghan security forces who arrived in the valley after the fall of the rest of Afghanistan.

According to the Italian NGO Emergency, which is present in Panchir, the Taliban troops reached Anabah, a village about 25 km in the valley and 115 km long, on Friday evening.

“A lot of people have fled the villages in the region in the last few days,” the NGO added in a statement, saying it had taken in “a small number of wounded at the Anabah surgical center”.

A Taliban official claimed on Twitter that several parts of the Panchir are now under the control of regime forces. On the resistance side, Ali Maisam Nazary, spokesman for the FNR, assured on Facebook that the resistance “would never fail”.

“Reconstruction of Al-Qaeda”

Words that contrast with the darker words of former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who since Panchir has reported a “large-scale humanitarian crisis” with thousands of displaced people following the “Taliban attack”.

Communication with the Panchir Valley is very difficult and AFP has not been able to confirm this information or the actual advance of the Taliban in the region from an independent source.

In the face of this chaotic situation, the US Army Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, considered “the conditions for civil war” to be “likely” in Afghanistan.

“I think there is at least a very high probability of a civil war” which “could lead to a reconstitution of Al-Qaeda or to a strengthening of IS (the Islamic State Group, editor’s note) or other terrorist groups”, he said in an interview broadcast on Saturday with the American broadcaster Fox News.

At the political level, the face of the new Taliban chief was expected on Sunday, which should initially be expected on Friday.

Twenty years after being ousted by a US-led coalition, the Taliban are expected to return to power. The international community has warned against judging the Islamist movement by its actions.

The movement founded by Mullah Omar has promised since it came to power in Kabul on Nov.

His promises are difficult to convince. On Saturday dozens of women took to the streets in Kabul for the second year in a row to demand that their rights be respected and their participation in the future government.

Cloudy

On the humanitarian front, the sky is starting to brighten, even if the situation in Afghanistan remains critical.

Qatar announced it had sent 15 tons of humanitarian aid from around the world to Afghanistan on Saturday and announced that flights would resume “in the coming days”.

The UN, which this week warned of an “imminent humanitarian disaster,” will hold a meeting between member states on September 13 to increase humanitarian aid to the country.

Just three weeks after the Taliban came to power, diplomatic ballet has also begun. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected in particular from Monday to Wednesday in Qatar, a country at the center of the dialogue with the new Afghan power.

Pakistani military intelligence chief Faiz Hameed was seen in Kabul on Saturday, where he was likely to meet high-level Taliban officials with whom Islamabad has close ties.

On Saturday, more than 5000 km from Kabul, the Afghan crisis was invited to the festival in Venice, where two Afghan filmmakers witnessed the dramatic situation in which the arrival of the Taliban artistic circles had plunged.

“Imagine a country without artists! “So said Sahraa Karimi, a 38-year-old director who has won awards at several festivals.