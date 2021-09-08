Afghanistan | The new Taliban government faces the challenge of the protests

Afghanistan | The new Taliban government faces the challenge of the protests

(Kabul) The Taliban must concentrate on Wednesday to convince the Afghans demonstrating in the big cities of their good intentions after, contrary to their promises of openness, they presented a transitional government made up entirely of members of the Islamist movement and without women .

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 7:28 am

Emmanuel DUPARCQ and James EDGAR, with Cyril BELAUD in Islamabad Agence France-Presse

As in previous days, there were new demonstrations against the regime on Wednesday after two people had died in Herat (West) the previous day.

A small rally was quickly broken up by the Taliban in Kabul, noted an AFP journalist. The same thing happened in Faizabad (northeast), according to local media.

The Taliban have been in power since mid-August, two decades after imposing a fundamentalist and brutal regime on Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

All members of this government, led by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a former close associate of the movement’s founder Mullah Omar, who died in 2013, are Taliban. And almost all of them belong to the Pashtun ethnic group.

Several of the new ministers, some of whom were already very influential under the previous Taliban regime, are on UN sanctions lists. Four passed through the American prison at Guantanamo.

Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund is known to have approved the destruction of the giant Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001 (center), according to Bill Roggio, editor of the Long War Journal (LWJ).

Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the movement, becomes deputy prime minister and Mullah Yaqoub, son of Mullah Omar, becomes defense minister.

The interior portfolio goes to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the network of the same name, which Washington calls a terrorist and is historically close to Al-Qaeda.

Absence of women

When this government was announced, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said it was “incomplete” and that the movement would then try to involve “people from other parts of the country”.

Even if this should ultimately be the case, “the power and decision-making clearly rests with the Taliban leadership,” observes Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center think tank.

The United States noted the absence of women and said it was “concerned” about “the affiliations and backgrounds of some of these people” even if they judged “by their actions”.

In an exclusive interview with AFP recorded on Monday, Qatar’s deputy foreign minister Lolwah al-Khater also said the Taliban should be judged on their actions and stressed that they have shown “pragmatism” so far.

When the Islamists came to power, they disregarded the rights of women, who were almost excluded from public space. Many Afghan women and the international community fear that this will happen again.

Pramila Patten, head of UN Women, the agency to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women, said her absence from this government calls into question “the recent commitment to protect and respect the rights” of Afghan women would.

Since taking power, the Taliban have repeatedly claimed that they have changed. But their promises struggle to convince.

The return of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Suppression of Vice, which was the Reign of Terror in the 1990s, should therefore raise many concerns among the population.

“All Afghans, without distinction or exception, have the right to live in dignity and peace in their own country,” said Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada on Tuesday.

He called on the new government to “enforce Sharia law” and do everything possible to “eradicate poverty and unemployment”. The Afghan economy, devastated by decades of conflict, lies in ruins, with no international aid on which it depends and which has largely been frozen.

The company has liberalized itself

Established in the 1990s for undisputed rule, the Taliban have been facing a new challenge for a few days with these demonstrations, which show how much Afghan society has liberalized itself in 20 years.

For the first time on Tuesday, they took a fatal turn in Herat, killing two people and shooting and wounding eight, a local doctor said.

Zabihullah Mujahid called the protests “illegal” until “the laws are promulgated” and urged the media to “not report on (them)”.

Shots in the air were also fired in Kabul on Tuesday to disperse protesters denouncing the Taliban’s suppression in Panchir, where a resistance movement has risen against them, and Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghan affairs.

According to the Afghan Association of Independent Journalists (AIJA), 14 Afghan and foreign journalists, mostly women, were briefly arrested during the parades and then released by the Taliban.

The rebellion in Panchir Valley, a longstanding anti-Taliban stronghold, is led by the National Resistance Front (FNR) and its leader Ahmad Massoud, the son of the famous commander Ahmed Shah Massoud, who was assassinated by al-Qaeda in 2001.

The Taliban announced on Monday that they had taken control and warned that any new attempted insurrection would be “strongly suppressed”.

But the FNR promised to continue the fight. He considered the Taliban government to be “illegitimate” and, after consulting with “important Afghan personalities”, will soon form his own.