Afghanistan | The “red gold” of saffron slips into women’s hands

(Hérat) “We will not be sitting at home”: In Hérat, a plant manager who produces saffron thanks to almost exclusively women, wants to be heard by the Taliban, whose return to power threatens the work of women in Afghanistan.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 6:00 am

James EDGAR Agence France-Presse

“We will raise our voices so that they can reach them,” warns Shafiqeh Attai, who founded his company in 2007 in the capital of western Afghanistan.

Pashton Zarghon Saffron Women produces, processes, conditions and exports saffron that is harvested by more than a thousand women. Each year, her work sells between 200 and 500 kilograms of the world’s most expensive spice, which can be bought for more than $ 5,000 per kilogram.

For these rural women, the money from the saffron, from which the pistil has to be separated with great delicacy and concentration, is a blessing.

“In the villages, Afghan women have many difficulties related to illiteracy and disease,” she says. “You (usually) have no choice but to do the housework. ”

But the “red gold” silver is in danger. A month after their return to power, the Taliban have not yet officially announced the fate they want to reserve for working women.

In recent weeks, several leaders of the Islamist movement, citing their safety, have said that women should stay at home for the time being, assuring them that they will soon be able to return to work separately from the men. However, no date has been set.

Limited

In Herat, an investigation by the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) published on Thursday showed that women are “locked in their homes” and that those who have dared to go out are “exposed to the harassment and abuse of the Taliban”.

As under the first Islamist rule (1996-2001), many fighters on the streets of the trading city are now demanding the company of a man, in contradiction to the speech of the Islamist government, according to HRW. Access to their work therefore becomes almost impossible.

However, some women are “alone and without a guardian”, fears Shafiqeh Attai, who fears that “twenty years of hard work will be lost”.

It is also time for uncertainty at the Herat Chamber of Commerce, a regional trading center near the border with Iran and Turkmenistan. Its director, Younes Qazizadeh, wants the new regime to quickly reveal its intentions towards women.

“Some areas of trade in Afghanistan have been entirely women-led,” especially in the food and clothing sectors, he explains. “We hope to be able to revive trafficking in women in our country.”

Sector supported

The case of the Pashton Zarghon Saffron Women is interesting in several ways. In addition to the fact that this company employs almost only women, it is also involved in a sector with high potential, which under the previous regime was largely supported by international donors.

For a long time, Afghan farmers were therefore encouraged to switch to “red gold” in order to curb opium cultivation, of which the country produces 90% of the world’s harvest. Without much success, the saffron acreage in 2018 was forty times smaller than that of the poppy.

The Taliban, back in power, also financed their 20-year uprising largely with the money from the opium, from which the heroin comes.

While announcing in mid-August that they wanted to make Afghanistan “a drug-free country”, they said they needed “international aid” to provide farmers with income or alternative crops that Afghanistan’s partners are reluctant to finance for the time being.

While she waits to see something more clearly, Mrs. Attai remains at her post, moved by a thin thread of hope.

“I could have gone too. But I didn’t do it because of all the hard work and effort we put into and that shouldn’t be ignored, ”she explains. “Not just me, there are all these women who have put their hope in me.”

“I don’t think they will stop us from working because we are an exclusively women-run company,” she hopes. “Not a single man is brave enough to put an end to this.”