Afghanistan | “The Taliban won,” admits the fleeing president

(Kabul) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that he fled his country to avoid a “bloodbath” and admitted that “the Taliban won”.

Posted on August 15, 2021 at 10:16 am Updated at 4:02 pm

President Ghani, who did not say exactly where he went, said he was convinced that “countless patriots would have been killed and Kabul destroyed” had he stayed in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban won the judgment of their swords and rifles and are now responsible for the honor, possession and self-preservation of their land,” he added in a Facebook post.

“You are now facing a new historic challenge. Either they keep the name and honor of Afghanistan or they give priority to other places and other networks, ”the fleeting head of state added.

Ashraf Ghani did not say where he was going, but the Afghan media group Tolo suggested visiting Tajikistan.

The Taliban invaded the Afghan capital on Sunday and seized the presidential palace after television recordings.

Within 10 days, the radical Islamist movement, which launched an offensive in May with the start of the withdrawal of American and foreign troops, conquered almost all of Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the peace process, had previously accused Ghani of abandoning “people in this situation”. The former vice president was the first to announce that President Ghani had “left” his country without indicating where he was going.

The resignation of the head of state had been one of the Taliban’s main demands during months of negotiations with the government, but Mr. Ghani had stayed in power.

He was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2019 with the promise to make amends in Afghanistan and end the corruption that plagued his country, but he ultimately did not keep either of those promises.