Afghanistan | Under the rule of the Taliban, the legend of Massoud lives on

Afghanistan | Under the rule of the Taliban, the legend of Massoud lives on

(Kabul) “He is the hero of Afghanistan”: twenty years after his assassination by al-Qaida, the legend of Commander Massoud remains alive in the country despite the attempts of the new Taliban regime to eradicate his image until “now ubiquitous, streets of Kabul .

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 10:03 am

So far, every September 9th has brought its share of shouting and tribute to the Afghan capital, which, without exception, was traveling by residents of the Panchir Valley, from which it came, firing shots into the air in their cars.

None of that this year. The new masters of the country have canceled the holiday planned for the occasion and some of the many portraits of Ahmad Shah Massoud that previously adorned the city’s walls have been erased or covered in white paint in recent weeks.

Not enough to change the enthusiasm of Rashed, a Kabuli who pays homage to the “hero of Afghanistan” in front of a huge billboard depicting Massoud with his famous Pakol screwed on his head.

“He fought the Russians and the terrorists and we will fight too. We are following in his footsteps, ”he says.

PHOTO AAMIR QURESHI, AFP

The Taliban began erasing and painting Commander Massoud’s many murals that adorned the walls of many Afghan cities. This one, which was shown in Kabul on September 9, 2021, will be retained.

Massoud “is a great personality and a national hero, he should be valued by everyone,” says Mutawakkel, another resident.

As a charismatic commander, Massoud led the resistance against the Soviet occupiers in the 1980s and then against the Taliban from 1996 to 2001 when they ruled Afghanistan.

He was killed two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, alleged by al-Qaeda that prompted Washington to intervene militarily in Afghanistan and overthrow the Taliban regime. The latter returned to power on August 15 after a lightning campaign.

Painful memories

Massoud was particularly distinguished by his military genius, thanks to which the Panchir remained unharmed even during the bloody Soviet occupation (1979-89) under the Taliban regime.

Twenty years later, the Panchir resumed its role of last resistance, this time led by the son of Commander Ahmad Massoud, who took over as head of the National Resistance Front (FNR) against the Taliban.

80 km from Kabul, this inland valley, which is difficult to access, has been the scene of heavy fighting since August 30th and the withdrawal of the United States from the country.

On Monday, the Taliban regime announced that it had taken control of the entire area, information denied by the FNR, which promised to continue the fighting.

If his legend continues despite the past few years, Commander Massoud will not only bring back fond memories in the country.

Venerated in Panchir, in the north of the country and within the Tajik ethnic group to which he belonged, he remains united by part of the population in the murderous fratricidal struggle of the mujahideen after the withdrawal of the Soviets. civil.