Afghanistan | US attack killed “two important targets” of ISIS

(Washington) The Pentagon announced on Saturday that in a US drone strike in Afghanistan “two major targets” of the Islamic State (IS) group, “organizers” and “operators”, were killed and one injured, without theirs Reveal names.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021 at 11:51 am

“As far as we know, there are no civilian casualties,” said US General Hank Taylor.

“Now that we have more information, I can confirm that the attack launched from outside Afghanistan on Saturday killed two key ISIS targets and injured one,” he said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to explain whether they were directly involved in the bombing near Kabul airport that killed more than 100 people, including 13 US soldiers.

This attack was alleged by the Islamic State in Khorasan (EI-K).

“These are IS-K organizers and operators, that’s reason enough,” the spokesman replied at a press conference.

The strike was carried out during “a mission,” Kirby said.

Nobody says this because “we got it, we don’t have to worry about ISIS anymore,” the spokesman said, saying the US military has remained “focused” on this “still active threat.”

“The fact that these two individuals are no longer on the surface of the earth is a good thing,” he continued.

Evacuations from Afghanistan continue.

“In fact, there are around 1,400 people at Kabul Airport today who have been screened and checked in for flights,” General Taylor said.

According to the latest information from the US government, around 111,900 people have been evacuated since August 14, the day before the Taliban came to power in Kabul.