Afghanistan | US calls on Taliban government to prove itself

(Ramstein) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned the new Taliban administration to “earn” its legitimacy from the international community, which the US mobilized on Wednesday to offer a coordinated response to the Afghanistan crisis.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 7:12 am Updated at 1:56 pm

Shaun TANDON Agence France-Presse

The head of American diplomacy spent part of the day at the American air force base in Ramstein in southwest Germany, through which several thousand evacuees from Afghanistan pass. He came from Qatar, the largest airlift transit center in Kabul and a key figure in the crisis.

After a virtual meeting with his partners from twenty countries shaken by the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, Antony Blinken warned that the international community would judge the Afghan transitional government “by its actions”.

“The Taliban are looking for international legitimacy. All legitimacy, all support must be fought for, ”he warned during a press conference at the side of his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

With his partners, the Foreign Minister, after discussing “how we will ensure that the Taliban honor their commitments and obligations: to allow people to travel freely to respect their fundamental rights, including women and men. Minorities; to ensure that.” Afghanistan is not used as a base for terrorist attacks; no retaliation against those who choose to stay in Afghanistan […] “.

“I am looking forward to welcoming you”

In the afternoon he visited the military base, which since the end of August has been transformed into a gigantic camp for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan by the US Air Force.

At the entrance to a large hangar where some of the 11,000 Afghans who are housed in Ramstein are waiting for flights to the United States, Mr Blinken crouched down and showed the son of Mustafa Mohammadi, an Afghan army, pictures of his own children who were being killed A veteran who worked with the US embassy was saved on his cell phone.

Mr. Blinken, a longtime refugee lawyer, also visited a home for children who have lost their parents.

“My name is Tony,” he said. “Many, many, many Americans are very much looking forward to welcoming you and bringing you to the United States,” Blinken assured young Afghans.

The United States has evacuated around 123,000 people, mostly Afghans, who feared retaliation by the Taliban. However, US officials acknowledge that there is still much to be exfiltered.

During his visit to Qatar on Tuesday, the US Secretary of State received a new firm commitment from the Taliban that Afghans who want to leave the country can do so unhindered.

In Ramstein, Blinken assured that the US would do “everything in its power” to resume evacuation flights, but again accused the Taliban of preventing departures on the pretext that some passengers did not have the necessary papers.

Heiko Maas called on the Taliban to allow the country access to the United Nations.

“The planned reopening of Kabul Airport would be a step in this direction. This is a very important step, we hope that it will soon be crowned with success, ”said the Federal Minister.

The United States and its partners are trying to offer a united front as the interim government unveiled on Tuesday has no women or non-Taliban ministers and several of its members are on UN sanctions lists

Returning to power 20 years after being ousted by a US-led coalition after the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Islamists are expected at the turn of the century by the international community. They are also committed to respecting the rights of women who were disregarded during their first term in office, promises that are difficult to convince.

“The announcement of a transitional government without the participation of other groups and the violence against demonstrators and journalists in Kabul are not signals of optimism in this regard,” complained the head of German diplomacy.