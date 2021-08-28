Afghanistan | USA leads strike against IS organizer

(Washington) The US military announced on Friday that it had carried out a drone attack on an “Islamic State” “organizer” in Khorasan (IS-K) who claimed to have committed the fatal attack on Kabul airport.

“The unmanned air strike occurred in Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan. According to the first clues, we killed the target ”, specified the commandant Bill Urban of the Central Command in a press release and said that he was“ not aware of any civilian victims ”.

