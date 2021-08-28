Afghanistan | USA leads strike against IS organizer

(Washington) The US military announced on Friday that it had carried out a drone attack on an “Islamic State” “organizer” in Khorasan (IS-K) who claimed to have committed the fatal attack on Kabul airport.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021 at 9:53 pm

“The unmanned air strike occurred in Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan. According to the first clues, we killed the target ”, specified the commandant Bill Urban of the Central Command in a press release and said that he was“ not aware of any civilian victims ”.