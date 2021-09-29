Afghanistan | USA “lost” war, admits Chief of Staff

(Washington) The US has “lost” the war in Afghanistan that has been waged for 20 years, US Chief of Staff Mark Milley admitted to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, one month after the chaotic end of US intervention in that country.

“It is clear to all of us that the war in Afghanistan with the Taliban in power in Kabul did not end on the terms we wanted,” General Milley said at a hearing in the House of Commons.

“When something happens like a lost war – in the sense that we have fulfilled our strategic mission to protect America from al-Qaeda, but the end situation is certainly very different from what we wanted,” he admitted.

“When something like this happens, there are many explanations,” he said. This “strategic failure” is “the result of a series of strategic decisions that go back a long way”.

In particular, he mentioned the missed opportunities to catch or kill Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden shortly after the intervention in Afghanistan began in 2001, the 2003 invasion of Iraq depleted many soldiers, Washington’s failure to prevent Pakistan from a “refuge” for the Taliban and the withdrawal of military advisors who have been deployed with Afghan units in recent years.

The American retaliatory operation that was launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks grew into a giant undertaking of rebuilding the country to prevent the Taliban from returning to power, which, however, erupted in a lightning offensive on August 15 after the end of the war .

The collapse of the Afghan army and government led to retreat operations by the US military and its Afghan civilian allies, marked by a deadly attack by the Islamic State group on Kabul airport.

On Tuesday, Pentagon leaders admitted to the Senate that they had underestimated the demoralization of the Afghan army following the deal reached in February 2020 between Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban.

This saw the withdrawal of all foreign soldiers from Afghanistan before 1.

Despite the lack of progress in the inter-Afghan talks, Joe Biden had decided to respect the deal while postponing the withdrawal deadline to August 31.