Afghanistan | Washington is making sure the evacuations continue through August 31st

(Washington) The evacuations from Afghanistan will continue “until the end of the American mission scheduled for August 31,” the US Department of Defense said Thursday, denying that they could be completed in “36 hours”.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021 at 9:20 am

“We will continue to evacuate as many people as possible until the end of the mission,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby tweeted as the pace of departures slowed and many United States allies announced the imminent end of their own operations.