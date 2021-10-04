Afghanistan’s health system on the brink of collapse

(Kabul) In Kabul, the country’s most important COVID-19 hospital only has to endure a few weeks. Like most health facilities in the country that are operating from the last of their reserves, it will have to close with no return of international subsidies.

James EDGAR with Emmanuel DUPARCQ in Kandahar Agence France-Presse

“Maybe in a month we won’t be able to do anything for our COVID-19 patients or our teams,” warned Freba Azizi, a doctor at the Afghan-Japanese hospital in Kabul, the only facility in the city with ‘COVID-19 resuscitation and other state-of-the-art services .

“There will be deaths every day,” warns Dr. Azizi, who is also responsible for managing the grants for the facility.

One was already on duty that day. A 32-year-old man arrived with gun pneumonia, which despite Dr. Noorali Nazarzai could not be saved.

Like all other colleagues on duty, the emergency doctor has been working on a voluntary basis for three months.

The Afghan economy, which has been plagued by decades of war, has been partially idle since the Taliban came to power in mid-August, as international aid and Afghan assets abroad, particularly in Washington, have been frozen.

But without international funding, many NGOs, on which the health system had previously been heavily dependent, lacked the money or had to cease operations.

“That cripples the health system,” said Alexander Matheou, Asia-Pacific director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Due to a lack of liquidity, the International Red Cross estimates that more than 2,000 health facilities have been closed and around 23,000 health workers, including 7,000 women, have no longer received salaries or have had to stop working, the international organization estimates.

“Lack of everything” –

In this generalized financial apnea, all health structures in the country are now functioning in a degraded mode.

In the hospital in Kandahar in the south of the country, the doctors are in the middle of a nightmare: with the end of the fighting, the influx of patients has doubled and the workforce has emptied.

“We are missing everything. We would need twice as much material and personnel, ”says Mohammad Sidiq, head of the children’s department at the Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar.

The hospital now only employs 10 nurses, a third of the usual workforce, who each pay around 130 euros a month.

In overcrowded rooms, small patients, sometimes in critical condition, share the same bed.

Including an 11-month-old baby who weighs only 5.5 kg, half the weight it should have been. Next, a five-year-old is lying on a bed. Arrived with pneumonia and in an advanced state of malnutrition, he was placed on an IV.

“I couldn’t take him to the hospital beforehand because there was an argument,” says his mother.

In the north of the country, the advance of the Taliban and the intensity of the fighting hampered the population for months. In the city of Balkh, doctor Muzhgan Saidzada told AFP by phone that “the streets were closed because of the war and people had no access to a hospital”.

“But now there are many more patients than before,” says the 28-year-old doctor from Abo Ali Sina Hospital.

1% of the vaccinated population

Almost 18 million Afghans – half of the population – are dependent on humanitarian aid and a third of the population is at risk of famine, according to the latest UN estimates.

At an emergency meeting under the auspices of the UN in Geneva in September, the international community pledged to release US $ 1.2 billion in aid to Afghanistan.

The first aircraft loaded with emergency aid boxes from UNICEF, the NGO Save The Children, landed on the tarmac at Kabul Airport last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) alone supplied 85 tons of equipment: COVID-19 protection kits, first aid kits, antibiotics and rehydration fluids for malnourished children.

And although there is no reliable data on the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Dr. Azizi told Kabul that the country is now in the midst of a “third wave” epidemic and expects a fourth in October.

According to official AFP figures, 155,000 cases have been recorded in Afghanistan since the epidemic began, including about 7,200 deaths.

According to a count by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, vaccination is still in its infancy, with only 430,000 people, or 1% of the Afghan population, vaccinated.