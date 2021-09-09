Afghans arrive in Qatar | Kabul’s first evacuation flight since late August

(Kabul) A plane carrying 113 people, including Americans, Canadians and Dutch, arrived from Kabul in Doha on Thursday, the first foreign passenger flight from the Afghan capital since the chaotic departure of the Americans in late August.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 10:22 am Updated at 6:56 pm

Emmanuel DUPARCQ Agence France-Presse

This Qatar Airways flight came as the new Taliban power organized itself, less than a month after its militants victoriously marched on Kabul following the collapse of the pro-Western government in mid-August.

This is the first flight of its kind since the gigantic airlift organized by the Americans, in which more than 123,000 people were evacuated.

PHOTO WAKIL KOHSAR, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

A Qatari soldier stands guard in front of a Qatari Airline passenger plane that evacuated 200 people, including Americans, from Kabul late Thursday afternoon.

There were 43 Canadians and 13 Dutch on board, while the number of Americans on board was unclear.

Among the passengers, an Afghan American told AFP on condition of anonymity that he had been informed at the last minute by the US State Department: “You called me this morning and told me to go to the airport,” he says. before going on board with his family.

After the departure formalities at the airport, the passengers boarded the buses on the tarmac and then reached the aircraft under the supervision of guards from Qatar.

Doha is heavily involved in this operation, as is the relaunch of Kabul airport, which was closed after the Americans left and is still slowly opening to commercial flights.

Qatar and its ally Turkey have been working for several days to prepare Kabul’s airport structures for a gradual reopening.

A complicated task, as the airport suffered from the chaotic evacuations in late August when thousands of Afghans besieged the site in hopes of boarding one of the foreign-chartered flights.

Washington recognizes that there are still many Afghans at risk of collaborating with the former government or Western countries that are to be exfiltrated.

The Taliban “are flexible and professional in dealing with them in this endeavor. It is a first positive step, ”said the White House on Thursday.

They have been “cooperative in facilitating the exit of US citizens and legal permanent residents” to the United States, she added.

The Taliban had given assurances that any Afghan or foreigner with valid papers could take a commercial flight as soon as they were resumed.

Prohibited events

“We hope the airport will be ready for all types of commercial flights in the near future,” said Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

In contrast, the UN envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, informed the Security Council on Thursday that the Taliban had carried out attacks since their return to power despite promises of amnesty.

“There are credible allegations of retaliatory killings of members of the security forces and the detention of officials who have worked for previous governments,” she said.

Still, she urged the international community to maintain flows of aid to Afghanistan and warned that the country’s economy could collapse.

Without help, Afghanistan would “experience a severe economic recession that could plunge millions of people into poverty and hunger and trigger a massive wave of refugees,” warned Deborah Lyons.

The Islamists are working to consolidate their power a few days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, the starting point of the western invasion of the country that ousted the Taliban from power.

On Wednesday, the new Taliban government appointed the day before tightened the screw to quench the protest by issuing an order stating that every meeting should now be approved in advance by the Justice Department and that there was no time for the hour.

The threat seems to have been taken: in Kabul, several demonstrations were canceled on Thursday following the government’s announcement.

More armed Taliban were spotted on the streets of Kabul on Thursday than in the previous days, including members of special forces in work clothes, on street corners and at roadblocks on major roads.

In the past few days, several gatherings of hundreds of people in defense of freedoms and thus distrust of the Taliban have been dispersed by armed Taliban fighters, particularly in the capital Kabul, in Mazar-i-Sharif (north), Faizabad (north-east ) and Hérat (West), where two people were killed and several were wounded by gunfire.

On Wednesday evening two journalists from Etilaat Roz (“Info Day”), one of the most important Afghan daily newspapers, showed the AFP their injured bodies, which were covered with huge purple bruises, after a demonstration in Kabul.

They told AFP how the Taliban prevented them from filming or photographing a march of women before taking them to the train station and for several hours “with kicks, sticks, cables, pipes. “everything they could find”.

The Taliban announced their interim government a few days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Despite its promise of openness, it is mainly composed of ultra-conservative executives of the generation that imposed a rigorous and brutal regime between 1996 and 2001 – including four who passed through the American prison at Guantanamo – and does not include any women. Several ministers are on UN sanctions lists.