Afghans fear for their jobs and their future

(Kabul) Before the Taliban came to power, Latifa Alizada was able to cook the pot for her three young sons and her unemployed husband thanks to her salary as a nurse at the Jamhuriat hospital in Kabul.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 6:51 am

James EDGAR Agence France-Presse

But since August 15 and the capture of Kabul by the Islamist movement, the future of the 27-year-old Afghan girl has suddenly darkened. She quit her job because she wasn’t paid and because the new regime introduced uniform gender and dress codes.

“I quit my job because there is no salary. There’s no salary at all, ”she told AFP, holding hands with two of her sons.

“When I go they say, ‘Don’t work so dressed. Don’t work with men. Working with women ”. It’s impossible, ”continues the young woman who she met at a market in Kabul. “For us there is no difference between men and women because we are medical professionals.”

Like Latifa Alizada, many Afghans are concerned about the coming weeks and months and are concerned about their future in a country that is one of the poorest in the world and whose economy has been plagued by more than four decades of conflict.

In a matter of weeks, food prices skyrocketed, fuel costs rose, and opportunities to make extra money shrank.

The United Nations sounded the alarm and warned of “food shortages, higher inflation and a decline in the currency” that could exacerbate “the humanitarian emergency across the country”.

Wages are falling

In some sectors the Taliban, whose most pressing challenge will be economic, have proposed lower wages, according to several witnesses.

A former customs officer told AFP that he was offered $ 110 a month, up from $ 240 previously. Take it or leave it.

“It is up to you to decide whether you want to continue your work or quit,” said the new masters of the country to the employee who has been stationed at Spin Boldak, a border crossing with Pakistan, for seven years.

After weighing the pros and cons, including travel expenses, against his new salary, the customs officer, who requested anonymity for security reasons, eventually resigned.

In Kabul, as in the rest of the country, long lines in front of banks are the order of the day. To avoid a collapse of the financial system, withdrawals were capped at $ 200 per person per week.

On Wednesday there was a mass rush in front of a branch of the Kabul Bank, in which displaced government employees still have accounts.

Abdullah tells AFP that he came at night from Takhar Province (northeast) on the border with Tajikistan to get there. At noon he was still in line.

“The problem is that after the government collapsed, all banks were closed,” said the 31-year-old ex-commando, adding that he has not received a salary since the Taliban came to power.

“I had been in my post for three or four months, my salary was in the bank, but I couldn’t get it back,” he added over the past few months.

The situation for small traders is just as bleak. A Kabul dealer, who asks for anonymity, sits on a stool in front of his kitchen utensil shop and says that he no longer has any customers.

Since August 15, “all business has been suspended,” he explains. “People stay at home because there is no work. ”

“We can’t find any money for food. People worry about how they are going to eat in the morning and in the evening. Everyone is worried about their future, ”he adds.

PHOTO HOSHANG HASHIMI, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

In a matter of weeks, food prices soared in Afghanistan, fuel costs soared, and opportunities to make extra money dwindled.

