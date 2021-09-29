Africa | Patent system accused of hindering industrialization

(Johannesburg) The “obsolete” system of intellectual property rights, particularly in the case of anti-COVID-19 vaccines, “hinders” the industrialization of Africa, on Wednesday attacked the head of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Zlec), Wamkele Mene, on the sidelines a conference in South Africa on post-pandemic recovery.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 1:12 pm

“This pandemic has shown that intellectual property rights are out of date, especially for Africa,” the organization’s secretary-general told AFP.

“If we want to defeat these viruses, we have to re-examine all of these issues of compulsory licensing and technology transfer,” he continued, adding that the system was “preventing” the industrialization of Africa.

To date, just over 4% of eligible Africans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, well below the 60% reached in wealthier countries.

Leaders South Africa and India have called for vaccine tariffs to be temporarily lifted to allow low-income countries to produce cheaper generics locally.

However, pharmaceutical giants and manufacturing countries have strongly opposed it, arguing that the measure could hinder innovation.

The Zlec, which is the largest single market in the world based on the number of member countries, came into force on January 1st.

The free trade agreement drafted by the African Union was signed by all states of the African Union except Eritrea – more than 50 national economies, from Algeria to Africa.

About 40 countries have ratified it, but implementation of free trade has been hampered by the pandemic, Mene said.

So far, only Ghana, Egypt and Kenya have revised their customs laws.