After admission to the clinic: Altmaier gives the green light

“I am doing very well again,” wrote the Minister of Economic Affairs after being admitted to hospital the night before. Altmaier talks about a precautionary measure.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) has given the green light after being admitted to a hospital in Berlin.

“I’m doing great again,” Altmaier wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning: “After a busy day, my admission to the hospital was a precautionary measure. However, previous investigations have not confirmed the concerns of my employees. “

Nothing was known of Altmaier’s exact state of health on Tuesday. However, he will not participate in an IAA Mobility visit to Munich on Wednesday as scheduled. Altmaier is represented by Parliamentary State Secretary Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker.

Altmaier was taken to a Berlin hospital with an emergency doctor on Monday evening, according to information from the German press agency. Altmaier had attended a Bundestag Economic Commission dinner in a Berlin hotel. He thanked him Tuesday morning, “for the many wishes which touched me a lot”.

The 63-year-old has been Federal Minister for the Economy and Energy since March 2018. He is a close confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and was previously Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for the Environment .

Altmaier has made numerous appointments in the election campaign over the past few days and weeks. He will represent himself in the constituency of Saarlouis in the Saarland. Altmaier has been a member of the German Bundestag since 1994. On Monday morning, Altmaier attended an event organized by the Federation of German Industry in Berlin and delivered a speech.