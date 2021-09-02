After Afghanistan, the EU is restarting its European military project

(Burg Brdo (Kranj)) The EU defense ministers discussed the creation of a European reaction force on Thursday after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan revealed the military shortcomings of the old continent.

Max DELANY Agence France-Presse

In the last few days the demands on the bloc of 27 countries have multiplied to expand their common defense capacities in order to be able to react quickly to crises. Chaos scenes at Kabul airport after the Taliban seizure of power and the confidence that Europeans have in the United States to evacuate their nationals have raised awareness.

“Afghanistan has shown that our deficits in strategic autonomy come at a price and that the only way forward is to join forces and strengthen not only our capabilities but also our will to act,” said Minister Borrell. after a meeting at Brdo Castle (Northern Slovenia).

“If we want to be able to act autonomously and not depend on the decisions of others, be they our friends or allies, then we need to develop our own skills,” he added, emphasizing that there is “no alternative” .

The EU ministers discussed on Thursday a proposal submitted in May to build a 5,000-strong armed force as part of a review of the EU’s defense strategy. Mr Borrell hopes to get the green light from Member States at a new defense meeting on November 16th.

Serious doubts

Serious doubts remain about the ability of Europeans to carry out such a project, as the EU has never been able to use a system of “battlegroups” which was set up in 2007 but which requires unanimity among states.

When asked about the creation of a new European armed force, Borrell defended “something more operational” after the failure of the combat groups.

Slovenian Defense Minister Matej Tonin, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, called for the creation of a new system that would allow troops to be deployed from “volunteer countries” on behalf of the Twenty-seven instead of the unanimity required for combat groups.

The lesson from Afghanistan is: “As Europeans, we must become more autonomous and act more independently,” said his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. However, she stressed that “it is very important that we do not act as an alternative to NATO and the Americans”.

She seemed to distance herself from the proposal for a European rapid reaction force, saying on Twitter that “coalitions of willing countries” could help deal with future crises.

In Washington, Joe Biden’s administration has been open to such violence.

“We continue to believe that a stronger and more capable Europe is also in our interest,” said US diplomacy spokesman Ned Price and pleaded for a meeting of the European Union and NATO with scarce resources. ”

For the Latvian Minister Artis Pabriks, the bloc has to show that it has the “political will” to deploy a possible European force. “We’re trying to make big plans to defend the EU together, but the combat groups have been around for a decade. Have we used them before? He asked.

For years, the EU has been divided over the role it should play in the defense field, especially because of the strong reluctance of the countries of the East, which are very attached to the NATO umbrella and American protection against Moscow. After the UK left, discussions that strongly opposed the prospect of a European army revived.

The Americans’ desire to withdraw from certain operational areas also played a role. Joe Biden “is the third consecutive American president to warn us of the United States’ withdrawal,” said Borrell.