After anti-Semitic attack: 16-year-old suspected

A man protests in Hamburg for Israel and against anti-Semitism – he is insulted and beaten. Now the police have found the alleged perpetrator in Berlin.

Hamburg / Berlin (dpa) – After an attack during a vigil against anti-Semitism in Hamburg, police raided a suspect’s apartment in Berlin. The alleged perpetrator was a 16-year-old, she said on Tuesday.

“We assume that we have solved the crime and identified the suspect,” a police spokesperson told the German news agency. A 60-year-old man was beaten and seriously injured in the attack on September 18.

He had participated in a vigil for Israel and against anti-Semitism in downtown Hamburg. Police say he was insulted in an anti-Semitic manner by a man. Then the assailant hit him in the face with his fist, seriously injuring him. The assailant allegedly fled with his companions on borrowed electric scooters.

The State Security Department of the Hamburg State Criminal Police Office was able to identify the 16-year-old German on the basis of video material. During a search of an apartment in Berlin, officials found evidence on Tuesday morning, it was said. Investigators met the suspect and his younger brother. The 14-year-old was said to have been a companion in the attack. The young people remained at first free because there was no reason for detention.