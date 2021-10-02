After Brexit | Boris Johnson decided to “rebuild better”

(Manchester) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said his determination to “build better” post Brexit despite a supply crisis in the UK exacerbated by the country’s exit from the European Union.

“We have not endured COVID-19 to return to the previous situation,” said the chairman before the beginning of his Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester on Sunday.

He stressed that with Brexit, his government had kept its election promise and massively vaccinated against COVID-19, and said he wanted to make “bold decisions” to meet British priorities such as employment, security and climate change.

“All of this shows that we are keeping our word and now is the time to go further, not only to recover but to build better,” he added.

The big annual Tories conference, scheduled from Sunday to Wednesday, which is the first in person in two years due to the coronavirus, offers the conservative leader an opportunity to speak to his troops. His speech is scheduled for Wednesday.

The 57-year-old Johnson, who comes to power in July 2019 and won the parliamentary elections a few months later with the promise to achieve Brexit, now has to convince the British of the advantages of leaving the EU with which he is boasted.

It is currently facing several crises, such as rising gasoline prices and bottlenecks in supermarkets and gas stations due to a lack of truck drivers.

He attributes this to the upswing in the global economy after the pandemic and the extraordinary demand from panic buying at gas stations.

But the consequences of the pandemic will also be exacerbated by Brexit. To counteract the shortage of truck drivers and staff in poultry farms and the threat of empty shelves at Christmas, the government has temporarily relaxed its immigration policy and is granting up to 10,500 temporary work visas.

He also announced on Friday that, from Monday, around 200 soldiers would be deployed to supply gas stations, in front of which long queues have been forming for two weeks.

Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) official Brian Madderson told the BBC on Saturday that fuel shortages in London and the south-east of England remained “really very problematic”.