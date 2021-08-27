After Kabul Carnage: Biden Announces Retaliation | Free press

Washington / Kabul (dpa) – US President Joe Biden, in his own words, always carries a map with him showing the current number of people killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Thursday, 13 American soldiers killed must be registered in the column Afghanistan.

Since the controversial agreement between his predecessor Donald Trump and the Taliban last February, no American soldier has been violently killed in Afghanistan. But just before the end of America’s longest war, the U.S. armed forces are now suffering their worst casualties in the country in more than a decade. The chaos of the evacuation mission turns into a disaster.

US military anticipates further attacks

The local branch of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia claims responsibility for the terrorist attack with a suicide bomber and snipers at Kabul airport. According to Biden, the U.S. Secret Service also sees ISIS as the mastermind behind the bloody act in which dozens of people were killed. In Syria and Iraq, Trump declared ISIS defeated in March 2019, which turned out to be premature. In Afghanistan, the IS wing joined forces with fighters who even the Islamist Taliban militants were not radical enough. US General Kenneth McKenzie, who heads US Central Command Centcom, said an attack was expected on the Kabul evacuation mission – “and we expect these attacks to continue.”

Upside down world in Kabul

The last days of the US operation in Afghanistan are a wicked world: the Taliban – who were responsible for hundreds of suicide attacks – announced Thursday that they would bring the perpetrators of the terrorist attack to justice. General McKenzie, whose most urgent task until recently was the fight against the Taliban, calls cooperation with the new leadership “useful”. Even now, opponents of the war are not united, Biden emphasizes that the Taliban are “not good guys.” What Americans and Islamists have in common, however, is that they are bitter enemies of ISIS. The two are also united by the goal of the United States to complete their mission next Tuesday.

Biden doesn’t want to give way to terrorists

Biden is visibly affected when he appears in front of White House cameras Thursday night, speaking of a “difficult day.” The president has promised to bring all Americans home and get as many Afghan allies out of the country as possible. According to the US State Department, there are still approximately 1,000 US citizens in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, each day of action increases the risk of further attacks. In his half-hour speech, the president was clear: “We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them delay our mission. We will continue the evacuation. “

“We will not be forgiven”

For Biden, the combat missions of American soldiers have a personal touch; his later deceased son, Beau, was an officer in Iraq. “Like many of you, we have an idea of ​​how the families of these brave heroes feel today,” Biden said, referring to the relatives of the American soldiers who have now been killed. “You feel like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There is no way out. My heart is aching for you. Biden’s oath of vengeance is all the more angry. Addressing the brains behind the attack, he said, ‘We will not be forgiven. We will not be forgotten. We will hunt you down and make you pay for it. “

The consequences of failure

As the most important argument for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, Biden cited that the Al Qaeda terrorist network is no longer able to attack targets in the United States from there. Even if this were true, the attack once again made it clear that the terror in Afghanistan had not been defeated. Biden’s threat to donors is certainly not in vain given the US drones and special forces. But there is one thing jihadists around the world won’t have to fear for the foreseeable future: an invasion of their country led by the United States. After their failure in Afghanistan, Western states will not be ready for such interventions anytime soon.

Biden remains firm on the trigger

Biden said something Thursday that should hurt those who have been committed to building democracy in Afghanistan over the past 20 years. “I never thought we had to sacrifice American lives to establish a democratic government in Afghanistan.” He firmly believes that the withdrawal of American troops is the right step, even if Afghanistan is again left to the Islamists.

Biden is convinced that history – and, in the medium term, even more: voters – will agree with him. The Democrat’s approval ratings recently fell to a low point, according to polls. According to a poll conducted for “USA Today”, only about one in four agree with Biden’s handling of the troop withdrawal – although a majority favor repatriating the troops. Strong criticism emanates from Republicans. MP Elsie Stefanik of the House of Representatives caucus leadership wrote on Twitter: “Joe Biden has blood on his hands.”

Biden’s extreme

Biden argues that after Trump’s deal with the Taliban – which called for a May 1 withdrawal – he had only two options: bring the troops home soon after, or send thousands of new troops to Afghanistan to intensify the war. He fails to mention that experts have suggested alternatives to both of these extremes. And now underlines again: “It was time to end a 20-year war.”