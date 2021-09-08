After Najiba’s murder in 2017, the Taliban ransacked his library

After Najiba’s murder in 2017, the Taliban ransacked his library

(Rome) The video shows bookshelves, smashed door locks and damaged photos. Four years after the Taliban suicide bombing that killed Najiba Bahar, the group ransacked the library that bears his name.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 10:29 am

Alice RITCHIE Agence France-Presse

“The library and the computer laboratory have been partially destroyed,” testifies Najiba’s fiancé Ghulam Hussain Rezai, who helped set up the Najiba Foundation with his family and friends before he was evacuated by the Italian army after the Taliban captured Kabul.

In recent years, the Najiba Foundation’s library and computer laboratory had given girls and boys in the remote Afghan province of Daykundi access to education and even hosted a women’s volleyball team.

But the building in the city of Nili was ransacked during the Taliban’s passage last month, according to AFP videos and photos.

“I am devastated,” explains Ghulam Hussain Rezai in the gardens of a hotel near Rome, where he is in quarantine due to the corona virus.

Employees, family and friends of the foundation have fled the Taliban, but “they live in hiding, I’m worried about their safety”.

He and Najiba were preparing for their wedding when a car bomb alleged by the Taliban hit a bus on July 24, 2017, which was taking them and other government officials to Kabul.

The 27-year-old was among the 26 killed. She was identified by her engagement ring.

Beautiful lives lost

Najiba, who grew up in a village in Daykundi, paved the way for girls’ education by receiving scholarships to study computer science first in India and then in Japan, where she did her Masters in 2016.

Establishing the foundation “helped me with my trauma because I did something about it,” continues Rezai.

They started with the idea of ​​a library that quickly ended up with around 12,000 books, but also a computer room that reflects Najiba’s passion and helping young people in a region with limited internet access.

According to Rezai, the center became a target of the Taliban because the Islamist group “is against the education of girls and this center was intended for both girls and boys”.

The aim of the foundation was to respond to terrorism through education, openness and tolerance and to commemorate all victims, not just Najiba.

“Everyone lost someone in Afghanistan. The tragedy has become normal. I wanted (the foundation, editor’s note) to show that this is not normal, ”argues Ghulam Hussain Rezai.

Leave everything

He would like the foundation to continue operating in Afghanistan “if the situation does not pose a threat to the staff”.

But for now he faces an uncertain future after he fled Kabul thanks to an Italian friend.

NATO member Italy was a key player in the international military operation in Afghanistan that ended last month with the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Rome evacuated nearly 5,000 Afghans before the Americans withdrew.

Mr. Rezai escaped with his 21-year-old sister, but left everyone else behind, including the two 16- and 21-year-old nephews for whom he was responsible. They were supposed to travel with him but got separated in the crowd at the Kabul airport.

For several excruciating hours, he did not know whether they had survived the attack by the Islamic State jihadist group in Khorasan (EI-K) on August 26th.

He finally managed to get in touch with his mother. “Thank goodness you are safe at home.”